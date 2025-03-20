LoL’s new roguelike card game, The Demon’s Hand, feels just like Balatro

Grinding Elo in League of Legends can be fun, but it can also get tiresome. If you’re looking to try something else, Riot Games added a new card mini-game, The Demon’s Hand—and all you need is the League client.

Recommended Videos

Riot officially released a new seasonal Noxus-like card mini-game—and it didn’t take long for players to start comparing it to Balatro. In a discussion on a March 20 Reddit thread, players praised this new game mode. Labeling it as a good mix of Inscryption and Balatro with a bit of League flavor sprinkled on top, this mini-game is free for everyone.

Play your hand right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like Riot’s previous game modes, such as Arena and Swarm, The Demon’s Hand is seasonal. This means you have limited time to play it, but if you’re a fan of card-like games, you’ll love this.

With a Noxus roguelike theme, The Demon’s Hand is more like a simplified version of Balatro and Inscryption. You have a health bar and a deck of 52 cards, with eight cards each round to plan your attacks to damage the opponent’s cards.

“Honestly captures a reasonable amount of fun (and maybe even more so) of hand-making from Balatro, through none of the deck-building. The story and animations were executed well too,” the top comment says in League’s subreddit.

This just proves that Riot nailed it once again with these mini-games, and while the game mode is captivating for many, other players are more impressed with the story and different modes you can unlock.

“I like it, feels like a simplified mix between Inscription and Balatro. Can’t wait to unlock the different modes. I hope there are more unlocks to it I haven’t discovered. The story mode is great so far. Love how they are telling it in the in between round dialog and how it changes,” another player commented in League’s subreddit.

Even though the new mini-game is seasonal, it shows that Riot can get creative when it wants, and if we’re lucky, it may have more of these modes in store for us.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy