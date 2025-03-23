What is Crit Chance in The Demon’s Hand? How to use it to win more matches in LoL mini-game

Crit Chance in The Demon’s Hand is one of the many mechanics that you can master to deal heavy damage to your enemies with some of your unique cards.

The Demon’s Hand is a limited-time minigame in League of Legends’ client, and it narrates the story of Katash-Li, who turns into the fearsome Atakhan monster that we all love and know on the Noxian-themed Summoner’s Rift. The roguelike card game also has some unique hidden features like the Crit Chance, which the game doesn’t explain well, but it can be the difference between winning and losing.

What Is Crit Chance in The Demon’s Hand?

Keep an eye out for the shiny blue cards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crit Chance in The Demon’s Hand lets you get a few cards with a blue highlight around them, and you can use them in your playing hand to increase your overall damage by 25 percent. After choosing the cards and the sigil buffs, the Crit buff applies to your final points.

You start every run with just three percent Crit Chance, shown at the bottom right side of your screen. Every time you play cards from your playing hand, you have a certain chance of getting Crit Chance cards, which you can use to increase this percentage. In The Demon’s Hand, the enemies hit you back after you exhaust your turns to attack them, and these special cards help you deal more damage with each turn.

Sometimes, it’s best to forcefully choose the Crit cards in your turns, even if you have a better turn with more cards giving you enough points. However, you can always discard around the Crit Chance cards to help you find the best combinations with them and increase your overall damage output.

How to increase your Crit Chance in The Demon’s Hand to deal more damage to enemies?

Choose the Crit Chance sigils! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase your crit chance in The Demon’s Hand with Sigils and Elite Enemies. You can add five Sigils during your run, each giving you a buff in your matches.

The red ones help you offensively to deal more damage,

The green ones help you build your defenses,

help you build your defenses, The blue ones, like Luck, give you five percent Crit Chance for the rest of your run.

You get the option to outright purchase Sigils as you progress in your run, offering you added crit chance on your face cards.

Elite Enemies are optional extra-hard bosses in the game. One of the rewards you can get for taking them down is a Crit Chance increase. Unlike the Sigils, they don’t take up any spot in your cabinet so you can stock up freely on them and passively gain Crit Chance on your cards.

The Demon’s Hand only lasts 40 days in the game, so make sure to unlock all Sigils and complete the minigame to get the exclusive limited-time rewards.

