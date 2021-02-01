How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends

Just how many hours have you sunk into the game?

Have you ever finished a game of League of Legends and stopped to think how many hours you’ve invested into the game?

The answer, like it or not, is probably many hundreds of hours you could’ve spent doing other things—like reading a book, learning a second language, or knuckling down and going to the gym.

Wasted On LoL is a website that tells you everything you need to know about your addiction to League. Simply input your summoner name (or anyone else’s for that matter) and the website will calculate how long you’ve spent playing League (and Teamfight Tactics) since you first signed into your account.

Screengrab via WoL

After entering your summoner name, the website will tell you how many minutes, hours, and days you’ve spent playing the game, along with how your numbers stack up against other players in your region.

To rub it in your face even further, the website also lists how many books you could have read, movies you could have watched, and kilometers you could have walked.

Screengrab via WoL

But no matter how many hours you’ve put into becoming the best Blitzcrank, Ahri, or Signed player in the world, just know that you probably haven’t played as much as Korea’s Pensieve, who’s spent an astonishing 634 days (almost two full years) of their life playing the game.