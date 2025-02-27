How to get Hextech Chests in League of Legends

Riot Games is bringing Hextech Chests back to League of Legends after a month of player outcry.

They’re going to be a tad different than before, though, and won’t be obtainable via champion mastery like in pre-2025 League. So here’s everything you need to know about obtaining Hextech Chests in League.

How to obtain Hextech Chests in LoL

You now get Hextech Chests in League by progressing the battle pass and having high Honor.

Hextech Chests are coming back with Patch 25.5 to the joy of everyone, which is set to revamp the free pass by including chests and keys in it. Progressing through the battle pass can net you eight free chests and keys (fragments no longer drop), with two additional Hextech Chests and keys obtained by leveling up your Honor level and maintaining it for the entire Act.

The battle pass can be progressed by simply playing the game and completing daily and weekly challenges, which also include leveling up your champion mastery, so the new system isn’t so different after all. The more free missions you complete, the quicker you’ll get your hands on these beloved free cosmetic chests. You can quickly tackle most of these mastery and other challenges by playing shorter alternate modes like ARAM, just like before.

Your Honor level, however, is a bit trickier to boost up. It requires you to receive and give out honors to your non-party allies and enemies. This won’t be enough, however, as you’ll need to behave in line with Riot’s policies and avoid toxic chat and gameplay, such as intentional feeding or other reportable actions. Accruing many reports can lead to a punishment, which will set your Honor level to zero and prevent you from leveling it up for a certain period.

If you really want to take advantage of Riot’s new Hextech Chest acquisition system, which purportedly can net you up to 60 chests and keys per year, make sure you aren’t toxic in your matches.

