An image of an orange and gold Masterwork chest from League of Legends. These can only be opened with keys.
Image via Riot Games
Hextech Chests return to LoL beginning next week—but not how players might have hoped

Riot responds to community backlash with major loot system adjustments.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|

Published: Feb 26, 2025 11:19 am

After weeks of intense backlash from the League of Legends community, Riot Games has officially announced the return of Hextech Chests. The decision follows widespread frustration among players and content creators after the developer initially removed the popular loot system.

In a statement released on Feb. 26, Riot addressed player concerns. Acknowledging how Hextech Chests were more than just a means to unlock in-game rewards, Riot admitted it “didn’t fully grasp how much this mattered” to the community. The reversal comes as part of broader adjustments aimed at restoring player trust, but the new system doesn’t fully mirror the one players were mourning.

“We know that some of you are frustrated—even questioning if Riot is still the company you’ve always known,” Riot devs wrote in the recent Dev Update. “We aspire to put players first, and when our decisions don’t land the way we intended, it can damage your trust. Recently, we’ve made a number of changes that didn’t hit the mark for everyone. We’ve been listening to your feedback, and it’s clear that there are areas where we need to adjust.”  

Starting in Patch 25.05, set for release next week, players will be able to earn up to 10 Hextech Chests and keys per Act. Eight chests and keys will be available through the free battle pass, replacing the previously offered seasonal skin because players expressed how they prefer chests, according to Riot. Two additional chests will be tied to the Honor system, rewarding positive in-game behavior and replacing the previous reward system, which was also supposed to disappear.

An overwhelmingly positive response is expected to come from the community who, for the past weeks, have been either begging Riot to bring back chests or mocking the company’s decision to remove it by creating chest-focused content

While Riot’s recent changes didn’t initially land well, this latest announcement signals a renewed commitment to aligning with player expectations, but also highlights the power the community holds in shaping the future of League.

