‘Riot will learn the hard way’: Fans turn away from LoL after Riot holds firm on Hextech chest changes

Riot Games is going through a spat with its fans at after a recent dev update did nothing but pour fuel on the fire when it comes to Hextech chests. And the situation’s become so heated that LoL players are comparing the developer to another (in)famous company.

Recommended Videos

The Feb. 7 League of Legends dev update did not go over very well with players. In it, Riot doubled down on its reasoning to remove Hextech chests as a free-to-earn loot reward. According to Riot, the changes, while unpopular, will help keep League a fu,n free-to-play game for many years to come.

The fans were having none of this, however, with a Reddit thread in the last few hours comparing Riot to Blizzard, a company that has had its reputation ripped to shreds through its own doing. And now many fear Riot is following a similar path. “When you lose your goodwill with players, it’s tough to get them back,” as one commenter said. “Riot will learn the hard way.”

It’s probably the hardest-hitting quote in the entire thread, and it rings true for many. Players feel Riot is slowly turning its community away with the introduction of predatory skins in the exalted skin line, followed by the removal of free Hextech chests, which provided players who aren’t able to fork out money for skins the opportunity to improve their experience by earning a skin they could have never purchased otherwise. “Companies get so greedy they forget that their money comes from… players,” another player added. “Once the players lose trust and turn against you, it’s over.”

The warning signs are there for Riot, that if it’s not careful, it can lose a good percentage of players simply by doubling down and then adding predatory content, none of which players want. Over the past couple of weeks, players have bombarded every piece of Riot content, demanding the return of Hextech chests, but it appears for now Riot is holding firm.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy