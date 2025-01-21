Riot drops trailer for 4 new LoL skins—but fans commandeer comments section in demand for Hextech Chests

What was meant to be a celebratory event trailer has been overshadowed by the demand for a removed League of Legends loot system. It wouldn’t be a new season without fans letting Riot Games know what’s up, and this time it has escalated to other areas of the game.

Riot has been receiving some heavy flak over the past few days for their decision to remove Hextech chests partially for players not looking to spend any money on them. At the time of writing, players are unable to earn Hextech chests, with the loot item only available for purchase in the League store.

Fans were already lighting up Reddit to express their displeasure, but now they have taken it a step further, targeting an event trailer. Earlier today, Riot released their 2025 Lunar Revel cinematic, teasing the four upcoming skins to coincide with the event. Instead of fans getting excited about the upcoming event, the comment section is flooded with comments demanding the return of Hextech chests.

“Imagine celebrating this with some Hextech chests,” one user sarcastically commented, while another added, “Cool cinematic, but are ya’ll gonna bring Hextech chests back?” This was just a couple of the hundreds of comments that LoL fans have left on the YouTube video, completely drowning out any positive comments about the event.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a single comment about the Lunar Revel cinematic, as fans are devoted to making Riot revert their decision. The removal of Hextech chests was first addressed by Riot in their season one reveal trailer on Nov. 25. Riot’s senior vice president and head of League studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon acknowledged that the previous rewards system was too complex, and thus changes were needed.

The new system started to take effect at the beginning of 25.S1.1, where players realized they were unable to earn Hextech chests simply through playing the game. In previous seasons, players could earn these chests through champion mastery, missions, ranked rewards, and more. But now, players have been left angry as their only option is to use the LoL store.

