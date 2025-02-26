Riot could ‘take action’ after admitting third-party LoL apps cross the line in ranked

The discussion about third-party apps’ accessibility in League of Legends seems to be picking up steam instead of cooling down. Now, a Riot Games developer has addressed the issue, claiming the company could take action soon.

On Feb. 25, another thread made its way to Reddit, where players compared League to Marvel Rivals. They outlined how NetEase has banned third-party devices like Blitz in its hero shooter, and many think Riot should do the same. A League developer, Chris “Auberaun” Roberts, replied in the comments, saying Riot agrees some of these devices cross the line, and therefore might take specific action.

“We agree though that having a tool that tracks enemy ult cooldowns crosses the line in providing information that’s not available in game,” Auberaun wrote. Additionally, he reassured players that the developer doesn’t “want apps pulling in gameplay information that provides a competitive advantage.” Players claim this boundary has already been passed. But Riot said it will only react if these third-party apps become a necessity.

League players want Riot to follow Marvel Rivals’ stance on third-party apps. Image via NetEase Games

“If it feels like you start to ‘need’ it to be competitive, then we’re likely to take some action there,” Auberaun wrote.

The whole conundrum is all but new in the gaming industry, especially among the League and Marvel Rivals communities. Third-party app Blitz was officially banned in the hero shooter recently, with NetEase threatening players with bans for those who use it.

In a similar discussion earlier this week, many League players agreed having additional information coming from these apps is “straight up cheating,” stirring the pot. With the topic getting more attention, now also directly from Riot, potential regulations could be on their way.

