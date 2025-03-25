Riot Games frequently brings changes intended to balance power spikes in League of Legends, adjust underused items, and ensure no single champion or item becomes oppressive in the meta. Patch 25.07 is the next in line to solve some of the existing spikes in the competitive matches by making some buffs and nerfs to help players.

Recommended Videos

After the First Stand tournament ended, esports teams went to their region for the regular splits. These changes should bring underused items to the front and tap down on the powerful stats for a better gameplay experience for everyone.

When does LoL Patch 25.07 release?

Time to feed some poros! Image via Riot Games.

League balance updates are usually released on Wednesdays, and Patch 25.07 is scheduled for release on April 2, 2025. While the official release times across all regions are not confirmed, the expected release times for each region are given below:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

What’s in LoL Patch 25.07

League Patch 25.07 brings many changes by showing some love to forgotten champions like Shaco, Zoe, Ivern, and many more. Riot is also nerfing a few champions, including Naafiri, who received a rework in the last patch. Some champions like Xerath, Yone, and Yorick are also getting adjustments, and undervalued items are getting buffed.

Champion buffs

Shaco is getting his cat skin in this patch. Image via Riot Games.

The following champions will all be receiving buffs in League Patch 25.07.

Brand (Jungle skewed buff)

TBD…

Ivern

TBD…

Olaf

TBD…

Shaco (AD)

TBD…

Trundle

TBD…

Volibear

TBD…

Zoe

TBD…

Champion nerfs

Naafiri is getting a solid hot dog skin and a small nerf. Image via Riot Games

The following champions will all be receiving nerfs in League Patch 25.07.

Darius

TBD…

Gwen

Gwen’s recent buffs successfully improved her presence in the top lane at higher skill levels. However, she has become too strong, even after a micropatch adjustment. Riot is bringing another nerf to dial back her power to fix this, likely reducing her sustain, damage, or scaling.

Lillia

TBD…

Lulu

TBD…

Naafiri

TBD…

After receiving a rework and a micro patch nerf, Naafiri remains strong through her high win rates. Riot says she is particularly dominant in low Elo, which could mean that less-experienced players struggle to counter her effectively, similar to champions like Master Yi, who have faced this problem in the past.

She is getting a nerf, which focuses on weakening her early game, particularly her jungle presence. While her damage output remains high, players will now have to work harder to deal that damage.

Champion Adjustments

The following champions will all be getting adjustments in League Patch 25.07.

Xerath

TBD…

Yone

TBD…

Yorick

TBD…

System Buffs

The following items will all be getting buffs in League Patch 25.07.

Catalyst the Protector

The Catalyst of Aeons item has been underperforming, especially compared to Lost Chapter, which provides a stronger power spike for mages in the early game. Instead of reducing Catalyst’s price, which Riot believes could lead to stalling issues at the 1,100 gold mark, the devs are improving its efficiency.

Umbral Glaive

Umbral Glaive has been weak for a while, with Riot noticing that Pyke is its main (and sometimes only) effective user. A Buff to it could make it an option for other assassins in the game.

System Nerfs

The following items will all be getting nerfs in League Patch 25.07.

Symbiotic Soles

Symbiotic Soles paired with normal Recall have been too powerful, especially for mid laners. While it works well for supports who tend to roam and recall frequently, it has given players too much of an advantage. It is getting a small nerf.

Recall Homeguard

TBD…

System Adjustments

Lane Swap Detection

TBD…

We’ll update the article when we have more information.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy