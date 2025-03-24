How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
An image from League of Legends that features a plethora of Level up icons.
Images via Riot Games. Remixed by Dot Esports.
Category:
League of Legends

All League of Legends level borders, explained

Here's everything you need to know about level borders in League of Legends.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 05:52 pm

While leveling up in League of Legends may not grant as many rewards as it used to, players can still look forward to some fancy decorations like level borders.

Every time you reach a particular level in League, you’ll unlock a specific level border that will adorn your Summoner Icon. If you want to know how to unlock each border or when you’ll unlock your favorite, check out the information below.

Table of contents

How to unlock every League of Legends level border

Picture showing different champions in League of Legends.
Prepare to play countless games to unlock level borders. Image via Riot Games

Level borders are similar to Ranked borders in League, as both are decorations that surround your profile picture while in a lobby. Unlike ranked borders, you won’t have to reach a certain skill division to unlock any of the level borders.

Instead, level borders are unlocked roughly every 25 levels, starting from level one and reaching all the way to 500. To level up in League, all you need to do is play the game consistently. You can play either Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or even Arena to level up your account, as you’ll earn a fixed amount of level XP after every game.

Players looking to level up fast can purchase XP boosts, but these cost real-world money. If you just created a new account, then you’ll receive a 30-day XP boost for playing the game three days in a row and winning one game. Personally, I’ve played League on and off for about five years and still haven’t reached level 500, so prepare for a serious grind if you want to unlock everything.

All League of Legends level borders

Picture showing Mordekaiser's Sahn-Uzal Human Skin in League of Legends.
You’ll have to be stronger than Mordekaiser to unlock all these level borders. Image via Riot Games.

There are currently a total of 21 level borders that players can unlock by playing League. Each border has a unique color scheme and is themed around a different region, religion, city, skin line, or culture from the world of Runeterra.

Once you unlock a level border, you’ll be able to permanently access it at any time by clicking on your profile picture in the top right of the League client. You can freely switch between any of these styles at will, so we suggest matching your border to your icon for some pleasing synergy.

Here’s a table that showcases all 21 borders, and the respective level you need to reach to unlock them:

BordersUnlock level
An image of the Piltover Border from LoL.
Piltover border		1
An image of the Zaun Border from LoL.
Zaun border		30
An image of the Hextech Border from LoL.
Hextech border		50
An image of the Fire Border from LoL.
Fire border		75
An image of the Archlight Border from LoL.
Archlight border		100
An image of the Infused Border from LoL.
Infused border		125
An image of the Shadow Isles Border from LoL.
Shadow Isles border		150
An image of the Shurima Border from LoL.
Shurima border		175
An image of the Lunari Border from LoL.
Lunari border		200
An image of the Warring Kingdoms Border from LoL.
Warring Kingdoms border		225
An image of the Freljord Border from LoL.
Freljord border		250
An image of the Battlecast Border from LoL.
Battlecast border		275
An image of the Ionia Border from LoL.
Ionia border		300
An image of the Bilgewater Border from LoL.
Bilgewater border		325
An image of the Runic Border from LoL.
Runic border		350
An image of the Noxus Border from LoL.
Noxus border		375
An image of the Celestial Border from LoL.
Celestial border		400
An image of the Elderwood Border from LoL.
Elderwood border		425
An image of the Void border from League of Legends.
The Void border		450
An image of the Blood Moon border from League of Legends.
Blood Moon border		475
An image of the Eternus border from League of Legends.
Eternus border		500
