Marvel Rivals bans top stats tool, warning players against using ‘cheating software’

If you’ve been using third-party apps to track your Marvel Rivals stats, it’s time to stop for good.

With the mid-season update, NetEase has flagged popular stats app Blitz as “cheating software,” urging players to refrain from using any kind of third-party plugins that give you an unfair advantage.

Focus on your game, not your enemy’s. Image via NetEase

Blitz has been a go-to third-party stats tracker for many games like VALORANT, Counter-Strike, Fortnite, and more. When you download the software to your PC or console, you can pull up an overlay featuring ally stats, enemy stats, and other useful details while playing a match. A lot of competitive titles allow players to use Blitz in real time, but for Marvel Rivals, things have been different.

“This program injects itself into our game process, giving users confidential information like damage and healing statistics,” NetEase said when explaining how Blitz’s use has been potentially harming the game’s environment. “It allows players to selectively ban heroes, predict opponents’ ultimate abilities, and more, severely undermining the fairness of our game.”

The fact that players are not aware of the enemy’s ultimates and cooldowns is a crucial competitive feature of Marvel Rivals. The guessing game is a part of the thrill. But players could use Blitz to get an idea of what the enemy team may be planning, which isn’t what the developer had in mind. Naturally, a lot of players were taking advantage of its features to win games.

Interestingly, in the case of VALORANT or other games, Blitz only offers limited information in its overlay which doesn’t hamper the real competitive intention of these titles. So, there’s a chance the platform may bounce back with a revamped tracker that doesn’t violate NetEase’s policy.

At the time of writing, no other platforms offer a stat overlay or companion app for Marvel Rivals. You can, however, use browser tools like Tracker Network, Rivals Meta, and others when you aren’t playing a match and want to know your numbers. But given today’s news, it’s probably best to avoid using any external tool when you’re actually playing a match.

If you’ve been using Blitz for Marvel Rivals all this while, don’t worry—NetEase won’t be banning your accounts. Just don’t use it going ahead. For now, the official statement clearly condemns the use of any third-party plugins for the game. So, unless you’re fine with receiving a lifetime ban on your account, follow the rules.

After you uninstall Blitz, make sure to check out Marvel Rivals season 1.5, which is now live with new heroes, maps, modes, and more.

