All Marvel Rivals Twitch drops and how to claim them

The full release of Marvel Rivals is on its way, and in the meantime, the developers grant players gradual access in closed beta stages. This release strategy creates the perfect opportunity for Twitch Drops, allowing viewers to earn rewards while watching their favorite streamers showcase the game.

Recommended Videos

As the game progresses through various beta tests and trial periods, we expect to see a range of Twitch Drops on offer. These rewards will likely change with each phase of the pre-release cycle. Viewers might earn cosmetic items like character skins, emotes, or weapon designs. Some lucky fans could even gain access to closed beta tests, which is the case for the upcoming Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test Twitch Drops.

All Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops

Smash a beta key for yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary reward for the July 25-28 Twitch drop event is a CBT key for Marvel Rivals. This key grants you access to the game’s closed beta test.

The closed beta test key is an incredibly valuable Twitch Drop as you can be the gateway to bringing friends into the Marvel Rivals universe. Players who reach level six during the beta will have the opportunity to claim an additional invite code from the event page. These extra invite codes are distributed every day on a first-come, first-served basis, with a daily cap in place. You can only claim one extra code per account during the test period.

At the time of writing, the CBT key looks to be the only reward in the Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops event, but the developers may add more goodies into the pool in future beta tests.

How do you claim Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops?

There are a few additional hoops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops:

Connect your Twitch account to the Marvel Rivals website.

Watch any live stream in the Marvel Rivals category with Twitch Drops enabled for at least 60 minutes.

Once you’ve met the watch time requirement, visit the Marvel Rivals official website to claim your CBT key.

The CBT keys in the Twitch Drop event are distributed on a “first come, first served” basis. This means that if you don’t receive a key after fulfilling the watch time requirement, you’ll be able to try again the next day.

Each Twitch account is limited to claiming only one key. Still, you have the flexibility to choose whether you want that key for PlayStation 5, Steam, or Xbox Series X|S. For those planning to play on PS5, the keys are region-specific. Ensure you know your PS5 store’s location so you don’t waste your hard-earned Marvel Rivals CBT key.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy