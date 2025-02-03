What does Ace mean in Marvel Rivals?

As you battle your way to victory in Marvel Rivals, you’ll be met with lots of unique terms you might not know the meaning of. One of the most confusing ones is Ace since it has multiple meanings, depending on when you see it.

Knowing what this term means is crucial if you want to fully understand what’s going on in each match you tackle. Even though it has two meanings, they’re not as complicated as you might expect, so here’s everything you need to know about what Ace means in Marvel Rivals.

What’s an Ace in Marvel Rivals?

If you can keep this special banner, you’ll become the MVP or SVP on your team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ace has two different meanings in Marvel Rivals, depending on where and when you see it. One meaning refers to a gameplay situation during combat, while the other is the specific status of one character on each team.

If the phrase “Ace!” pops up on your screen in the middle of the battle, it means the entire enemy team has been eliminated around the same time. Even if you didn’t directly contribute to the team wipe, you may still see this phrase if you’re within close enough range when it occurs.

If you see an orange Ace banner on your character’s icon while checking your statistics during a match, it means you’re currently the best-performing player on your team. Whoever has this banner at the end of the match is crowned the MVP or SVP, depending on whether your team wins or loses.

How to get an Ace kill in Marvel Rivals

To get an Ace kill, your goal is to achieve a full team wipe. It’s generally easiest to do this with the help of your allies, so make sure you focus on working with your teammates. Don’t go into battles alone and look for opportunities to strike when the entire enemy team is grouped up.

Although it’s easiest to work with your allies to achieve an Ace kill, you can also secure one by using a massive ultimate at the right moment. You need an ultimate capable of wiping out or grouping up all enemy players at once if used right. Not all characters have ultimates that work for this, so choose who you play as carefully. Some good characters to try include Jeff the Land Shark, Psylocke, Scarlet Witch, Storm, Moon Knight, Groot, and Spider-Man.

If you’re not sure which ultimate you want to use, you can also try being Loki to steal various ultimates until you find one you can successfully use to achieve a team wipe. This is a good way to have the element of surprise on your side, too, since it’s easier to eliminate the entire enemy team if they don’t know what ultimate you’re going to use.

Timing is everything, so make sure you carefully choose when to use your ultimate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to become the Ace in Marvel Rivals

To become the Ace on your team, you need to perform the best overall. This means focusing on being a team player with balanced statistics. You want to get kills, secure assists, grant healing, block damage, land final hits, and overall help your allies complete the objective.

Any character can become the Ace if you know how to play them, but it’s generally easiest to secure this title as a Strategist. In this role, you’re more likely to have balanced statistics overall, making it a lot easier to be the Ace and eventually your team’s MVP.

The term Ace isn’t the only confusing one you’ll come across while playing Marvel Rivals. You may want to review our Marvel Rivals glossary to ensure you know what all other terms you may encounter mean.

