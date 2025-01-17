Although many players focus heavily on getting kills, there are also many other ways to be a helpful teammate in Marvel Rivals. Securing assists is a great way to help out the entire team, but you might be confused about how to actually acquire them.

Some event quests and daily tasks may specifically ask you to acquire assists, which means knowing how to get them is essential if you want to claim free rewards. It’s a lot easier to get it done if you know exactly how to execute them, so here’s how to get assists in Marvel Rivals.

What are assists in Marvel Rivals?

There are lots of different ways you can earn an assist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get an assist in Marvel Rivals by lending allies help that then allows them to kill an enemy. This specifically includes non-damage help, which means your goal is to buff, aid, or otherwise bolster an ally’s abilities right around the time they take out an enemy player. Dealing damage doesn’t count as an assist even if you deal damage right as an ally takes down an opponent.

What counts as an assist in Marvel Rivals?

Any kind of non-damage support ability can count as an assist as long as it’s used close to when an ally player takes down an opponent. This includes healing, stunning, damage boosts, shielding, speed boosts, and any other similar mechanics that count as lending support to others as they deal a killing blow.

How to see your assists in Marvel Rivals

You can check your assists during or at the end of a match by looking for the number next to the hand-holding icon. This icon appears on the MVP screen and the breakdown of every player’s score in the round as the third column right after the number of deaths you had.

There’s no way to see what the specific assist you gave was, but if you pay close attention during a match, you’re notified each time you get one. The same icon appears onscreen alongside the name of the player you helped eliminate and a subtle noise plays to let you know when you’ve secured an assist.

You’ll almost always see Strategists with the highest assist numbers. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Best characters for assists in Marvel Rivals

All Strategists are the best characters to use when you want to earn assists. You’ll naturally earn them without even trying while playing any character in this role since their skillsets are heavily focused on helping the rest of the team.

It’s possible to get assists while playing as certain Vanguards and Duelists too, but it’s generally a lot less common and easy to do. Here’s a breakdown of all the best heroes you can use to get assists and which abilities to focus on to earn them.

Name Role How to get assists Mantis Strategist Use Spore Slumber to sedate an enemy, Healing Flower to provide healing, Soul Resurgence to provide a movement boost, and Allied Inspiration to grant a damage boost. Invisible Woman Strategist Use Orb Projection, Guardian Shield, and Invisible Boundary to heal teammates. Cloak & Dagger Strategist Use Lightforce Dagger, Eternal Bond, Veil of Lightforce, and Dagger Storm to heal allies. It’s best to play primarily as Dagger to earn assists. Loki Strategist Use Mystical Missle and Regeneration Domain to heal teammates. Rocket Racoon Strategist Use Repair Mode to heal allies and C.Y.A. to provide a damage boost. Jeff the Land Shark Strategist Use Joyful Splash and Healing Bubble to heal teammates. Luna Snow Strategist Use Light & Dark Ice, Ice Arts, and Share the Stage to heal allies. Use Absolute Zero to freeze (stun) enemies. Use Fate of Both Worlds to heal teammates or provide them with a damage boost. Adam Warlock Strategist Use Soul Bond and Avatar Life Stream to heal teammates. Storm Duelist Use Weather Control to supply allies with a movement or damage boost. Spider-Man Duelist Use his Spectacular Spin ultimate to stun enemies. Squirrel Girl Duelist Use Squirrel Blockade to imprison an enemy within a circle of Squirrel Guards. Peni Parker Vanguard Use Cyber-Web Snare to trap enemies with a web. Magneto Vanguard Use Metal Bulwark to shield allies.

Examples of assists in Marvel Rivals

Healing is one of the easiest ways to secure an assist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re still struggling to conceptualize what an assist is, here are a handful of examples of game scenarios in Marvel Rivals that have counted as assists from my own experience.

As Mantis, I used Spore Slumber to put an enemy to sleep. Mister Fantastic then eliminated this player before they woke up.

As Peni Parker, I used Cyber-Web Snare to stun and trap an enemy in a web. Wolverine then killed this player while they were still trapped in the web.

As Storm, I used Weather Control to supply a damage boost to Black Widow as she dealt a killing blow against an enemy player.

As Rocket Raccoon, I healed Groot as he was about to die. He then eliminated an opponent.

Assists are easiest to get when you’re simply focused on playing as a team, so I recommend just focusing on being a good teammate when you’re trying to earn them. It’s a lot easier when you have a balanced team lineup, so consider switching to a Strategist and Vanguard as needed since these roles are usually less popular.

