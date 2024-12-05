None of the characters you play in Marvel Rivals are as adorable as Jeff the Land Shark. With a cute smile and sharp teeth, this determined support is a perfect addition to any team composition that needs a ton of healing.

Jeff the Land Shark is a two-star difficulty character that doesn’t need much expertise to learn, since he only has one main job to fill when picked for a squad: Keep his allies alive. He might be one of the best healing characters in the game, and although he sorely lacks in any firepower, he contributes with one of the best supportive ultimate abilities.

If you’re looking for a new character to try out on the battlefield, here is how to play Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

All Jeff the Land Shark abilities in Marvel Rivals

He’s adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Jeff the Land Shark only has one damaging ability, players will notice that almost his whole kit is dedicated to healing and protecting his friends. Whether he’s rapidly healing his allies with his Joyful Splash, throwing around Healing Bubbles to keep his buddies topped up and happy, or diving away from an enemy, Jeff will quickly become your damage dealer’s favorite teammate.

Here are all of Jeff’s abilities in Marvel Rivals.

Attacks

Joyful Splash : Fires a stream of water that rapidly heals all allies struck.

: Fires a stream of water that rapidly heals all allies struck. Aqua Burst: Launches water sphere at enemy that deals damage.

Abilities

Hide and Seek : Dives into the ground with only his dorsal fin exposed, giving himself bonus movement speed, and the ability to crawl up walls.

: Dives into the ground with only his dorsal fin exposed, giving himself bonus movement speed, and the ability to crawl up walls. Healing Bubble : Places a bubble on the floor that allies can pick up for some health, while also boosting all healing received by that same ally for a moment.

: Places a bubble on the floor that allies can pick up for some health, while also boosting all healing received by that same ally for a moment. Ultimate – It’s Jeff !: On first cast, dives into the ground to zip underneath both enemies and allies. On second cast, Jeff resurfaces as a giant shark to swallow both foes and friends, allowing him to spit out his allies separately from the enemies he has collected.

!: On first cast, dives into the ground to zip underneath both enemies and allies. On second cast, Jeff resurfaces as a giant shark to swallow both foes and friends, allowing him to spit out his allies separately from the enemies he has collected. Passive – Oblivious Cuteness: Jeff takes reduced damage from critical strikes.

Best tips and tricks for Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals

Use this to turn the tide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you aren’t a really durable character, you might want to keep your distance from the fight, and keep your allies healed with your Joyful Splash. Jeff’s healing water beam has surprisingly long range, which means you don’t need to necessarily put yourself in harm’s way to bolster your allies.

Even your Healing Bubble can be used from quite far away to provide even more healing in the heat of battle, but keep a few for yourself in case you start to get focused by enemy damage dealers. If you end up getting jumped by an enemy, you’ll need to use your Hide and Seek ability to jump away from the fight towards your teammates so they can protect you.

You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how strong Jeff’s healing is in battle, but make sure you’re ready to reposition and run away at a moment’s notice, because if the enemy team focuses you because of how important you are to your team’s success, they’ll shift their firepower towards you.

Hide and Seek is an excellent ability for escaping or sneaking up on enemies for your Ultimate, It’s Jeff!, to swallow up enemies and launch them off the map. Keep in mind, though that Jeff will not be invulnerable while underground. He can still be damaged, so make sure to use it carefully and sparingly, lest you become completely open to attack.

Hitch a ride with one of your tankier teammates by sticking together with them so that you can keep them alive and they can keep you safe, leading to a well-earned match victory.

