Star Lord, Mantis, Storm, and other Marvel Rivals characters jumping out of the skyscraper window
Image via NetEase
All heroes and their roles in Marvel Rivals

Know your role and how to play it well.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: May 9, 2024 11:06 am

Just like in the Avengers, X-Men, or any other superhero team, the characters in Marvel Rivals all have strengths, weaknesses, and a role to play.

Marvel Rivals is a six-vs-six hero shooter, so if you’ve played a game like Overwatch, SMITE, or Team Fortress 2, you know how different roles can affect the game and how they’re played. Marvel Rivals is the same, with the game’s roster of characters split between three traditional roles with unique names.

Here’s everything to know about the playable heroes in Marvel Rivals, their roles, and what their roles mean.

All heroes and roles in Marvel Rivals

Playable heroes in Marvel Rivals drawn cartoonishly.
Which role will you play? Image via NetEase

Like in other hero shooter games or MOBA titles, Marvel Rivals characters are all assigned a specific role. Each role has strengths and weaknesses but all play their part in the success of a team. In Marvel Rivals, the roles are called Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist.

Below is the full list of confirmed heroes and their roles in Marvel Rivals.

Vanguard

This Vanguard is the frontline, high-HP hero of every team, otherwise known as a tank in other similar games. These characters absorb damage and protect their team from enemy fire while leading the attack and playing the objective.

All Vanguard heroes in Marvel Rivals

An image of Hulk smashing Loki from Marvel Rivals.
Puny god. Image via NetEase Games
  • Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Doctor Strange
  • Groot
  • Magneto
  • Peni Parker

Duelist

Duelists are all about dealing damage, hitting your shots, and racking up kills to eliminate the enemy team. This role is otherwise known as the Damage or DPS role in other games, so it rewards aim skill and the ability to take out healers and weaken tanks to help turn the tide in any battle.

All Duelist heroes in Marvel Rivals

Magik in Marvel Rivals
Dole out the DPS. Image via Netease Games
  • Black Panther
  • Hela
  • Iron Man
  • Magik
  • Namor
  • The Punisher
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Spider-Man
  • Star-Lord
  • Storm

Strategist

Loki in Marvel Rivals
Heal your friends, hurt your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Strategists are the key to success in any hero shooter, otherwise known as the support or healer role. This is the backline of any team that heals their own team while escaping enemy fire and keeping their teammates alive and in the fight to protect or attack the objective.

All Strategist heroes in Marvel Rivals

  • Loki
  • Luna Snow
  • Mantis
  • Rocket Raccoon

This article will be updated with more information once new heroes are announced in Marvel Rivals.

