Marvel Rivals hero roster: All leaked and rumored heroes in Marvel’s 6v6 shooter

Which hero are you excited to try first?
Published: Mar 26, 2024 11:56 pm
A silhouette of a selection of Marvel heroes preparing to battle.
Image via Marvel Games

Marvel and NetEase have teamed up once again and are preparing a new six-versus-six shooter titled Marvel Rivals, which will reportedly play similar to Overwatch where players take control of heroes from the Marvel universe and battle it out over objectives.

We’ll know plenty more about the game after the trailer drops on March 27, but many players have already been given a sneak preview with an early list of heroes in Marvel Rivals. Here’s who you’ll likely be able to play as in Marvel Rivals.

All rumored heroes in Marvel Rivals

A selection of Marvel heroes stand side by side preparing to battle.
There are some notable exceptions to the list so far. Image via Marvel Comics

These are the heroes that we are expecting to see appear in Marvel Rivals. This list comes from rumors based on early reports of the game’s release as well as some leaked (but as yet unconfirmed) screenshots from the community. This list is subject to change, so check back occasionally for any updates.

  • Black Panther (Black Panther)
  • Bruce Banner / Hulk (The Invincible Hulk)
  • Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)
  • Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Iron Man (Iron Man)
  • Loki (Thor)
  • Luna Snow (New Agents of Atlas)
  • Magik (X-Men)
  • Magneto (X-Men)
  • Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Namor (Marvel Comics)
  • Peni Parker (Spider-Verse)
  • Rocket Raccoon (Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Scarlet Witch (X-Men)
  • Spider-Man (Spider-Man)
  • Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Storm (X-Men)
  • The Punisher (Spider-Man)

There are some obvious omissions from this Marvel heroes list, including comic book heavyweights like Wolverine, Captain America, Black Widow, and others, so expect to see these big-name heroes added to the list down the track—perhaps even as DLC.

Hero classes in Marvel Rivals and what they mean

Heroes from New Marvel Shooter
byu/Aurram inMarvel

Like Overwatch, it appears each hero will be given a class in Marvel Rivals. As seen in the leaked image above, a specific symbol sits to the right of each hero’s name, while a filter box by class appears at the top of the screen.

We can only guess as to what each symbol means. The health cross likely means the hero is going to be a support, the fist likely represents DPS or damage, leaving the shield to mean tank—assuming the game runs similarly to Overwatch.

We’ll know more after the March 27 trailer, so swing by then for more details.

