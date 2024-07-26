Marvel Rivals adds 2 surprise additions to roster in closed beta test

Marvel Rivals players have been given a surprise treat as part of the ongoing closed beta test, with two new additions joining the roster.

The beta test, which began on July 23 and runs until Aug. 5, already had two new additions from May’s alpha test with Venom and Adam Warlock—but there’s now a fresh drop of characters for players to test.

Two new additions. Image via NetEase

In a panel at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Rivals announced Thor and Jeff the Land Shark will be added to the roster in a patch on July 27—expanding the list of playable characters to 23 heroes and villains.

Marvel Rivals also revealed a staggering list of voice actors during SDCC, including Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man, Nolan North as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Keaton as Iron Man.

Access to the closed beta remains restricted, and those who did not receive a code for Marvel Rivals as part of the initial release now have limited options to get into the game—relying on friend codes, Twitch drops, and social media competitions.

NetEase has not yet revealed a full release date but the appearance at SDCC to drive up interest suggests that fans may not have to wait too much longer, although there could be other test events before an official release.

Marvel Rivals is only one title in a long line of Marvel-centric games in development, which also includes Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine, EA’s Marvel’s Iron Man, Skydance Media’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Cliffhanger Games’ untitled Black Panther game, and Arkane Lyon’s Marvel’s Blade.

