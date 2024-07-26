Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
marvel rivals hero image
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Marvel.
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals adds 2 surprise additions to roster in closed beta test

The gang gets bigger.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 03:19 am

Marvel Rivals players have been given a surprise treat as part of the ongoing closed beta test, with two new additions joining the roster.

Recommended Videos

The beta test, which began on July 23 and runs until Aug. 5, already had two new additions from May’s alpha test with Venom and Adam Warlock—but there’s now a fresh drop of characters for players to test.

Jeff the Land Shark and Thor in Marvel Rivals.
Two new additions. Image via NetEase

In a panel at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Rivals announced Thor and Jeff the Land Shark will be added to the roster in a patch on July 27—expanding the list of playable characters to 23 heroes and villains.

Marvel Rivals also revealed a staggering list of voice actors during SDCC, including Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man, Nolan North as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Keaton as Iron Man.

Access to the closed beta remains restricted, and those who did not receive a code for Marvel Rivals as part of the initial release now have limited options to get into the game—relying on friend codes, Twitch drops, and social media competitions.

NetEase has not yet revealed a full release date but the appearance at SDCC to drive up interest suggests that fans may not have to wait too much longer, although there could be other test events before an official release.

Marvel Rivals is only one title in a long line of Marvel-centric games in development, which also includes Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine, EA’s Marvel’s Iron Man, Skydance Media’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Cliffhanger Games’ untitled Black Panther game, and Arkane Lyon’s Marvel’s Blade.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv