Best team-ups in Marvel Rivals ranked

Team-ups are one of the most powerful and fun gameplay mechanics in Marvel Rivals. These special abilities are designed around fun collaborations between iconic characters. There are lots of team-ups to choose from, so you might be wondering which ones work best.

Here’s a tier list of every team-up available in Marvel Rivals ranked from best to worst.

Marvel Rivals team-up tier list

Tier Team-ups S Ammo Overload

Allied Agents

Metallic Chaos

Ragnarok Rebirth

Guardian Revival A Chilling Charisma

Gamma Charge

Symbiote Bond

Voltaic Union B Atlas Bond

Planet X Pals C Dimensional Shortcut

Lunar Force

Esu Alumnus

S tier

Ammo Overload

Characters: Rocket Raccoon + The Punisher / Winter Soldier

Rocket Raccoon + The Punisher / Winter Soldier Effect: Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher and Winter Soldier receive the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing. Rocket Raccoon also gets a five percent Healing Bonus.

Ammo Overload is seriously OP, with barely any cooldown and a massive increase in damage output. It’s easily the most effective team-up you can use, as it essentially buffs three characters who are already effective at damage dealing.

The combination of unlimited ammo and no reload time makes you nearly unstoppable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Allied Agents

Characters: Hawkeye + Black Widow

Hawkeye + Black Widow Effect: Hawkeye can share his Hunter’s Sight with Black Widow, enabling her to catch sight of and damage after images of enemies. Hawkeye also gets a 20 percent damage boost.

Black Widow is an incredibly powerful sniper on her own, but when you use the Allied Agents team-up to pair her with Hawkeye, she’s truly an unstoppable force. This ability essentially creates duplicates of her target to make hitting them easier. Her shots are extremely lethal, so this is a very powerful buff to her skillset.

Metallic Chaos

Characters: Scarlet Witch + Magneto

Scarlet Witch + Magneto Effect: Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword. Scarlet Witch also gets a 10 percent damage boost.

Father and daughter work together to wreak havoc with the Metallic Chaos team-up. This ability is a simple but effective one that buffs two already strong characters with even more powerful effects, as Scarlet Witch imbues Magneto’s sword with Chaos magic and gets a damage increase for herself.

This team-up is a simple but highly effective one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ragnarok Rebirth

Characters: Hela + Thor / Loki

Hela + Thor / Loki Effect: When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them Bonus Health if they are still alive. Hela also gets a 20 percent damage boost.

The Asgardian goddess of death can activate a truly impressive Ragnarok Rebirth team-up to revive or heal her allies. This is a helpful and highly effective family team-up, as Hela can essentially protect both Thor and Loki from falling in battle.

Guardian Revival

Characters: Adam Warlock + Star-Lord / Mantis

Adam Warlock + Star-Lord / Mantis Effect: Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival. Adam Warlock also gets a 15 percent Healing bonus.

Guardian Revival is similar to Ragnarok Rebirth, and is another one of the strongest team-ups you can use. It’s generally not quite as effective as Ragnarok Rebirth since there’s no healing and it solely allows Adam Warlock to revive Mantis or Star-Lord, but you do get to choose exactly where you rebirth with this one, which is super useful.

A tier

Chilling Charisma

Characters: Luna Snow + Namor / Jeff the Land Shark

Luna Snow + Namor / Jeff the Land Shark Effect: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will. Luna Snow also gets a 15 percent Healing bonus.

Chilling Charisma allows Luna Snow to enhance the abilities of both Namor and Jeff the Land Shark for a short period of time to help them deal more damage. This collaboration allows Namor to spawn ice variants of his Monstro Spawn, while Jeff the Land Shark gets to spit out ice chunks to deal icy damage.

Add some ice to your skillset. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gamma Charge

Characters: Hulk + Doctor Strange / Iron Man

Hulk + Doctor Strange / Iron Man Effect: Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade. Hulk also gets 150 extra Health.

The Gamma Charge team-up grants both Doctor Strange and Iron Man a gamma buff from Hulk to help them deal extra damage. It’s pretty straightforward, but always effective in combat because of how easy it is to use.

Symbiote Bond

Characters: Venom + Spider-Man / Peni Parker

Venom + Spider-Man / Peni Parker Effect: Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back. Venom also gets 150 extra Health.

Venom lends his special Symbiote Bond to Spider-Man and Peni Parker so they can strike nearby foes down with greater damage. This is another fairly simple damage buff, but these types of team-ups are all very effective since they’re easy to master and use.

We’re all Venom now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voltaic Union

Characters: Thor + Storm / Captain America

Thor + Storm / Captain America Effect: Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies. Thor also gets 100 extra Health.

Thor lends his mighty lightning to give Storm and Captain America a boost through Voltaic Union. This one is great because it applies unique but powerful effects to each character. Storm can unleash extra powerful lightning, while Captain America gets to move more quickly and strike enemies with an electrified shield. It basically makes all three characters a bit stronger while the team-up is active.

B tier

Atlas Bond

Characters: Iron Fist + Luna Snow

Iron Fist + Luna Snow Effect: Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow, transforming her ice power into a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies with chilling damage and applies a slowing effect, while simultaneously healing her allies. Iron Fist also gets a 15 percent damage boost.

What’s great about Atlas Bond is that it boosts the abilities of both a damage dealer, Iron Fist, and a healer, Luna Snow. This is a fairly strong buff that works well in any combat situation since it’s built around bolstering two essential types of characters.

Planet X Pals

Characters: Groot + Jeff the Land Shark / Rocket Raccoon

Groot + Jeff the Land Shark / Rocket Raccoon Effect: Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction. Groot also gets 150 extra Health.

Planet X Pals is a super fun team-up to play since there’s arguably no cuter sight than Jeff the Land Shark or Rocket Raccoon perched on Groot’s shoulder. Unfortunately, both Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon are more useful when they’re on the ground, so although they take less damage when in this state, it also feels like they’re less effective overall.

It’s a trade-off for sure, and sometimes it feels worth it while others it certainly doesn’t because of how crucial mobility is in both Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Racoon’s skillsets.

This is one of the most fun team-ups to play, but it’s not one of the most effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

C tier

Dimensional Shortcut

Characters: Magik + Psylocke / Black Panther

Magik + Psylocke / Black Panther Effect: When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing Health. Magik also gets a 15 percent damage boost.

Dimensional Shortcut is a pretty tricky team-up to use correctly. It requires a lot of careful communication and strategy which generally makes it a lot more work than it’s actually worth. The portals can be nice, but without consistent communication and planning between the entire team, this ability tends to be more annoying than useful.

Lunar Force

Characters: Cloak & Dagger + Moon Knight

Cloak & Dagger + Moon Knight Effect: Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become Invisible. Cloak & Dagger also get a 15 percent Healing bonus.

Lunar Force is another team-up that requires too much planning to really be worth using. Moon Knight being able to turn invisible through this ability is great in theory, but it only works within a very small static radius which just isn’t really helpful long term. The healing bonus Cloak & Dagger gets is nice though.

There’s just not much you can effectively do with this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Esu Alumnus

Characters: Spider-Man + Squirrel Girl

Spider-Man + Squirrel Girl Effect: Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can slingshot it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly Immobilizing and damaging enemies caught in the blast. Spider-Man also gets a 10 percent Damage boost.

The Esu Alumnus team-up is massively disappointing. It has a long cooldown, feels clunky, and overall doesn’t do much. Squirrel Girl is a pretty quick unit, but using this team-up seems to slow her down for an effect that just doesn’t feel worth it.

None of the team-ups are bad by any means since there are situations where each one ends up being useful. It’s worth trying all of them out to see which ones work best for you. There are also plenty more on the way, so we’ll update this guide as more characters and team-ups are added to go with them.

