How to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

If you’re overwhelmed by Loki’s complex intricacies in Marvel Rivals and want a simple yet effective healer to support your team, you should definitely consider Luna Snow.

Luna Snow is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals and is relatively easy to master. Luna’s heals are very potent and she is more than a backline healer thanks to her CC ability. She also has excellent mobility, allowing her to quickly switch places to heal her teammates. If a team is butchering you and not letting you leave your spawn, they are probably kept healthy by Luna Snow.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals.

All Luna Snow abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Luna heals allies and damages enemies too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Cyro Heart (Passive) After receiving damage, Luna can use her abilities to heal herself. Passive Passive Smooth Skate (Mobility Passive) Luna Snow starts to skate on the ground after walking forward, giving her the speed to reach her team quickly after death. Passive Passive Light & Dark Ice (Basic Attack) Luna Snow can damage enemies and heal enemies with her basic attack, making her very versatile in teamfights. LMB RT/R2 Absolute Zero Luna Snow shoots a clump of ice, which freezes the target in place and heals herself. RMB LT/R2 Ice Arts Luna Snow briefly empowers her basic attacks and rapidly heals her allies or damages her enemies. LShift LB/L1 Share the Stage Luna Snow marks an ally and shares her aura with them Now, anytime she heals an ally, the mark also gets healed, and Luna can keep an active eye on the mark’s health on her screen. E RB/R1 Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate) Luna Snow starts dancing on the battlefield, rapidly spreading a large circular aura that heals nearby allies. She can also alter the aura to pink, which amplifies the damage of all the nearby enemies. Q LS+RS Click

Luna Snow strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Just gonna stand there and heal everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other one-dimensional healers in Marvel Rivals, Luna Snow’s versatility makes her unique. So, you can’t afford to backseat perma-heal your teammates to victory. Instead, you have to proactively pick and choose your battles to heal allies while adding to the team’s overall output by utilizing your passive Cyro Heart coupled up with her basic attack and Ice Arts to get that momentarily boost to bail yourself or your team out of a tricky situation.

Most of the time, you’ll be spamming your heals and attacks from the backline, so beware of Spiderman or any flight-based superhero like Iron Man or Storm coming to your backline and trying to take you out to take away your team’s support. In these cases, your handy ability, Absolute Zero, comes in clutch as it freezes targets in their place so you can run far away from them and let your team know about the potential backline breach.

Tip: If you die during a chaotic battle, use your Smooth Skate passive to quickly return to the fight from your spawn.

Always put your Share the Stage ability on a tank so that your team’s frontline is tough and you can focus on those DPS characters while ensuring your tank is healthy in the game to soak in damage from the enemies. If you’ve got a Namor on your side, you can also team up with him to deliver some icy blows to your enemies.

Your ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, is an excellent tool to shift the tides of the battle by providing instant healing to your team or amplifying their damage to take on the enemies by surprise.

Now that you’ve mastered Luna Snow, it’s time to jump to Duelists like Hela, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch to carry matches and win in Marvel Rivals.

