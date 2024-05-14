How to play Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

Spider-Man is about as iconic as it gets in the MCU, and in Marvel Rivals, the beloved two-legged hero is both exceedingly cool but also overly difficult to use.

The premise of Spider-Man is simple: He was bitten by a spider, and now he has superpowers inspired and influenced by said creatures. This carries over into Marvel Rivals, where you can swing and ding enemies in the head, but it comes at a price—a steep learning curve.

Yes, even though the titular hero dominates in Insomniac’s open-world-action games, here, his moveset is a bit harder to make excel with.

All Spider-Man abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Who is he? He’s Spider-Man! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Controls Controller Spider-Power (Normal Attack) Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. LMB RT Web-Swing Shoot a strand of webbing to swing. LShift LB Get Over Here! Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead. E RB Amazing Combo Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. F B Thwip and Flip [Space] performs a double jump. Space X Web-Cluster Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy. RMB LT Spider-Sense Give a warning of enemies that have been around. – – Wall Crawl Press [Space] / [X] to crawl on vertical surfaces, and press [LMB] / [RT] to run on them. – – Spectacular Spin (Ultimate) Launch Web-Clusters all around to damage and stun enemies. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Spider-Man strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

You’re gonna get the pow and the ow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I think Spider-Man is rated five stars in terms of difficulty because his melee-focused approach isn’t for everyone. Whereas most heroes have ranged attacks, and some can decimate entire squads without getting anywhere near the opposition, Spidey has to do his dirty work up close and personal.

So, his Web-Cluster needs to be at the heart of everything you do. Eliminating opponents with Web-Clusters is time-consuming and not ideal, so don’t solely rely on them, but nailing them successfully attaches a “Spider-Tracer” to an enemy. This is important because three of Spider-Man’s attacks benefit from Spider-Tracers: Get Over Here!, Amazing Combo, and Spider-Power.

Get Over Here! is improved because if the enemy is suffering from a Spider-Tracer, it pulls you toward the enemy, and you can launch a mini-flurry of Spider-Power strikes. Whereas Amazing Combo does more damage in tandem with a tracer, and as you launch enemies into the air, it allows you to follow up with more, free physical attacks.

300 HP isn’t a lot for a hero heavily in the firing line, so you do need to prioritize maneuverability and the ability to swiftly negotiate the area. Several Web-Swing charges are key to this as you can fly around for a few seconds surveying the scene, and Thwip and Flip is great for getting in behind a team—along with reaching higher points of the map.

Spider-Man’s Spectacular Spin Ultimate is one of his biggest strengths as it unleashes a cyclone of Web-Clusters—similar to Reaper’s Death Blossom Ultimate from Overwatch—that stuns and damages. If used in the right moments, it can wipe out multiple players and even score a full team wipe.

Spider-Man is tricky to become an expert with, but as long as you focus on Web-Clusters to attach tracers, it helps massively in spinning a web of dies. If still struggle with Spider-Man, consider checking out other top heroes such as Scarlet Witch, Hela, Groot, and Doctor Strange.

Not only that, but we’ve compiled our ultimate Marvel Rivals: Hero tier list to see who reigns supreme.

