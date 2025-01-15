How to fix Marvel Rivals error code 4

If you opened Marvel Rivals but kept receiving a pop-up message saying “Unknown error. Error Code: 4,” there’s a simple solution that worked for other players who also faced the same problem.

Here’s how to fix the “error code 4” bug in Marvel Rivals.

How to fix Marvel Rivals login error code 4

The game won’t open if you don’t solve this error. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you received the login error message with the error code 4 in Marvel Rivals, you most likely play the game through a Wi-Fi connection. The solution that has mostly worked for other players who got this message is disconnecting the Wi-Fi and reconnecting it again.

Although it says it’s a login error, it most likely is a network error, since restarting the Wi-Fi has worked for players with the same issue. Wi-Fi connections are unstable and it may cause a login problem in the game if it starts while the connection isn’t strong.

If that fix doesn’t work, players have reported that the solutions for code 21 or the network error also work. Checking if the servers are down is also a good option to see if the problem is really on your end, but if any of those solutions don’t work, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game, in case the problem is in a corrupted file.

If you followed everything we said and are still having the same error, then you can get in touch with the customer support email provided by Steam (marvel_rivals@global.netease.com). You won’t find any support email on the official Marvel Rivals website, but you can also make a complaint on the official Marvel Rivals Discord server or you can try your luck leaving a comment on other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

