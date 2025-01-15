Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A console with a picture of Groot on a desk in Marvel Rivals.
Category:
Marvel

How to fix Marvel Rivals error code 4

It has a very simple solution.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 03:41 pm

If you opened Marvel Rivals but kept receiving a pop-up message saying “Unknown error. Error Code: 4,” there’s a simple solution that worked for other players who also faced the same problem.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to fix the “error code 4” bug in Marvel Rivals.

How to fix Marvel Rivals login error code 4

Marvel Rivals Sanctum Sanctorum map teaser
The game won’t open if you don’t solve this error. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you received the login error message with the error code 4 in Marvel Rivals, you most likely play the game through a Wi-Fi connection. The solution that has mostly worked for other players who got this message is disconnecting the Wi-Fi and reconnecting it again.

Although it says it’s a login error, it most likely is a network error, since restarting the Wi-Fi has worked for players with the same issue. Wi-Fi connections are unstable and it may cause a login problem in the game if it starts while the connection isn’t strong.

If that fix doesn’t work, players have reported that the solutions for code 21 or the network error also work. Checking if the servers are down is also a good option to see if the problem is really on your end, but if any of those solutions don’t work, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game, in case the problem is in a corrupted file.

If you followed everything we said and are still having the same error, then you can get in touch with the customer support email provided by Steam (marvel_rivals@global.netease.com). You won’t find any support email on the official Marvel Rivals website, but you can also make a complaint on the official Marvel Rivals Discord server or you can try your luck leaving a comment on other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.