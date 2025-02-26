Marvel Rivals’ latest gallery card all but confirms season 2 story and next set of heroes

With the addition of Marvel Rivals season 1.5 last Feb. 21, new gallery cards are gradually becoming available. While they mostly explore the current story, one pretty much confirmed the setting of the next season.

Recommended Videos

The third gallery card, unlockable via the event page in Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II, is named “Plans Within Plans.” It further expands on the current story while finishing with an ambiguous sentence that hints at season two’s narrative and possibly its heroes. This will likely be the Hellfire Gala, with Emma Frost being one of the two new characters.

“Now, if you will excuse me, Doom has a gala to attend,” the last sentence of the gallery card reads. Hellfire Gala has been rumored to be the setting of season two’s storyline, and a direct mention of a “gala” all but confirms it.

A gala, you say? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The event opens up in the comics with one of its hosts, Emma Frost, giving a speech. The diamond Mutant is one of the heroes rumored to join Marvel Rivals’ roster at some point. A few voice lines related to her were also leaked earlier this week. With the Hellfire Gala almost certainly being the adapted storyline for the next season, Emma Frost must be one of two heroes coming to the game.

On top of that, Doctor Doom was one of the guests at Hellfire Gala in the original comic book, so the potential Marvel Rivals storyline would align. The event features a lot of subplots, so it’s tough to predict which direction NetEase will take the story. But there was conflict in the comics, including the murder of The Scarlet Witch.

Marvel’s femme fatale is on her way. Image via Marvel

The developer has promised to introduce two heroes per season, so besides Emma Frost, another character will likely join the Marvel Rivals roster in the Hellfire Gala.

There are many characters to choose from in the comic book, but Blade seems the most likely candidate, given his imprisonment by Dracula in Midnight Features II. Once the season wraps up, the half-vampire will probably be released. There are other options, though, including Angela and Captain Marvel, who are also directly mentioned in freshly leaked voice lines.

Season one is scheduled to conclude on April 11, so we’ll most likely learn more about the second second soon.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy