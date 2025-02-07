Forgot password
Marvel Rivals Dracula Blade Ratatoskr artwork for season one
Image via NetEase Games
Marvel

Marvel Rivals error code 4 is ruining players’ weekends, but the outage looks bigger than just one game

Well that's not the way you wanted to kick off the weekend.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Feb 7, 2025 06:40 pm

While a Friday afternoon is usually the perfect time to sit back, relax, and play games with your friends, Marvel Rivals players discovered they were completely unable to log into the game today because of the frustrating error code 4.

Error code 4 in Marvel Rivals is usually a connection error that can sometimes be fixed simply by resetting your Wi-Fi, which typically means it’s not that big of a deal. But this time, it looks like this instance of error code 4 might be a server-side incident. What’s more, it seems to only be affecting PlayStation players—and there’s a very good reason for that. The entire PlayStation Network seems to be down at the moment, by the looks of things on social media.

Magneto's Will of Galacta costume in Marvel Rivals
The PlayStation Network just Magneto ulted all of us. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the official PSN server status says everything is up and running as usual, there’s clearly something going wrong with the network that’s sent players scrambling.

Marvel Rivals is still smack dab in the middle of season one, with The Thing and Human Torch supposed to be on the way to the game very soon. Players will get back into the game likely sooner rather than later as they prepare for more of the Fantastic Four to make their debuts—but if you have a different platform to play the game on and can’t wait, it might be worth trying to switch to Xbox or PC for the time being.

Otherwise, it doesn’t seem like there’s much left to do here but wait. Lame, I know. But hopefully the hiccups in the PlayStation Network work their way through the servers and we’re all back to raging at our Vanguard running by themselves into a one-vs-six fight very, very soon.

Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
