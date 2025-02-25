Marvel Rivals leaks could point to next heroes in line for debut

There seems to be an endless amount of Marvel Rivals leaks these days. However, recent voice lines from one of the most renowned leakers in the game might have just revealed the next two heroes to debut.

On Feb. 24 and 25, a leaker named X0XLEAK shared voice lines for a few currently-existing Marvel Rivals heroes. These recordings show them interacting with two characters that have been already rumored to join the game—Captain Marvel and Angela. In a few of these lines, they’re named directly, hinting that their potential addition to the roster is closer than we thought.

Angela already has her own show and is in Marvel Snap. Is Rivals next? Image via Marvel

One such voice lines comes from Loki. “Angela, darling, am I supposed to believe that Odin had a Kingslayer daughter that I have never known of,” the Strategist says. It’s a comic book-accurate recording, since Angela is the firstborn of Odin and Freyja, one of the heirs to the Asgardian throne. Other characters who can be heard interacting with her are Dr. Strange, Rocket Raccoon, and Hela. Hela calls Angela “my last obstacle,” which is also in line with the Marvel lore.

Fewer voice lines were leaked for Captain Marvel, though the ones that did are still exciting and mention her by name. “Nice work, Captain. Or is it Colonel,” Punisher says. “Not too shabby, Danvers,” Captain America adds.

The potential roles for both of these characters weren’t outlined by X0XLEAK. However, given their fantastic fighting prowess in the comics, they both seem bound to be either a Duelist or a Vanguard. The latter role could be specifically thrilling for Captain Marvel, since we’ve yet to see a flying tank added to the game, and she could be the first one to have that mechanic.

A day earlier, on Feb. 23, X0XLEAK also shared some of Wolverine and Psylocke’s voice lines that see them interacting with Emma Frost. She’s also been rumored to be coming to Marvel Rivals. MarbledJelly, another leaker, shared a Hellfire Club Banner logo found in the game files on Reddit on Feb. 21. In the comics, Frost is one of the main Mutants in that storyline, so perhaps she’s closer to join the game than we might think as well.

Upon the release of Marvel Rivals season one, NetEase announced it had plans to add two heroes per season, with the first season being an exception. Seeing Captain Marvel or Angela enter the roster would surely be exciting, though a plethora of other heroes has been either leaked or rumored in the past few months. These include Cyclops, Locus, and most notably, Blade.

The half-vampire seems like another likely addition to the roster this year since he has already appeared in the game. In the newest Marvel Rivals map, Central Park, he can be found imprisoned by Dracula. It would make all the sense in the world if he were released by the end of the current storyline and joined the playable roster with the launch of season two.

We’ll know more in the next month or so, since season one is scheduled to conclude on April 11. We should know by then which characters are coming to Marvel Rivals in the second season.

