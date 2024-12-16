If you’ve played Marvel Rivals for any amount of time, then chances are you’ve been induced into a fit of rage at the game’s obnoxious standard crosshair. This circular monstrosity is so large it can interfere with your sniping capabilities and is constantly animated.

Thankfully, the game allows players to import codes that change their crosshair automatically. If you’re in the market for a new crosshair, we’ve compiled some of the best crosshair codes in Marvel Rivals.

How to change your crosshair in Marvel Rivals

Click this icon if you want to import a crosshair code. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Click this drop-down menu to create a fresh crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While it may seem confusing at first glance, changing your crosshair or uploading a code is incredibly simple in Rivals. You can either craft your own crosshair independently, or input a code that will automatically change all the settings for you. Either way, you can follow these steps to change your crosshair:

Open the game’s settings menu. Click either the Keyboard or Controller tabs, depending on if you are using a keyboard and mouse or a controller. In the Hud section of the Combat tab, you can find all the reticle and crosshair settings. Click the Import Save button to paste a code for your desired crosshair, or select the drop-down menu to craft your own crosshair.

While crafting a crosshair, you’ll have access to a massive amount of customization options. The reticle type tab allows the player to choose the shape of their crosshair, while the advanced tab unlocks every customization option.

The advanced tab allows you to change the color of the crosshair, stop or activate animations, and fully customize the width, opacity, outlines, blur, gap, angles, and length of your crosshair. When you are satisfied with your creation, you can pick out a name and save it to your list of crosshairs.

When a crosshair is selected, it will automatically apply to all heroes in the game. If you want to only customize a single hero, then select All Heroes near the top right of the menu to choose which character you want to customize.

Best crosshairs to use in Marvel Rivals

Standard crosshair

The tried and true crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Code: 2;0.0;15.0,15.0,15.0,15.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;11.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

When it comes to cluttered hero shooters, basic reticles are typically better than large crosshairs. The standard crosshair transforms your reticle into a small white plus sign, offering you a clear indicator of where your shots will land.

This is best used on characters like the Punisher and Hela because their auto attacks apply hit-scan damage. This means their bullets and daggers have no travel time, instantly landing where you aim.

Green dot crosshair

Don’t worry, the crosshair is vibrant in-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Code: 3;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Try a small green dot if you’re looking for a sleek crosshair that still stands out. This crosshair is the smallest of all the options in the game, meaning it won’t block your line of sight while you’re attempting to snipe enemies.

Personally, I like to make the crosshair green so it’s still visible in the chaotic fighting happening on screen. While it may be hard to pick out on the screenshot above, the crosshair is easy to spot while playing the game.

Circle and cross-hair

The best of both worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Code: 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;61.0,61.0,61.0,61.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

This crosshair combines the best of both worlds, adding a reticle made from a small dot with four lines on each side. This allows users to aim their shots with the central dot, and they can use the lines to spot the reticle during intense action.

While editing this crosshair, you can extend the lines on the side to make them easier to spot. Alternatively, you can also expand the entire crosshair by making the lines spaced farther away from the central dot.

Circular crosshair

Perfect for close-range assassins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Code: 1;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Some characters in the game use shotguns to deal damage, such as Psylocke. Since you’ll be dealing damage in close range to your enemies, having a large circular crosshair can help you direct your devastating blasts of damage.

Since you won’t want this crosshair for all characters, you can select it for only melee or shotgun characters. Furthermore, making the cursor a different color can help it stand out in the heat of combat.

