Category:
Marvel

All Marvel Rivals skins rumored so far

So much potential.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 05:56 pm
A steampunk version of Iron Man in a Marvel comic.
Image via Marvel Comics

Marvel Rivals is already making waves after an official reveal and excitement is steadily rising regarding what skins and cosmetics the new game is going to have.

Recommended Videos

Though Marvel Rivals will be free-to-play, additional cosmetic items are expected to be purchasable, much like they are in other games like Fortnite and Overwatch. With over 80 years of comic book history, there are plenty of ideas for NetEase to dive into. All characters in Marvel Rivals will have a standard look but more personalization is expected with skins—and we’ve already seen rumors starting to do the rounds.

We’ll update this article accordingly with any fresh rumors of skins for Marvel Rivals, as well as confirmed skins when they are announced.

Rumored Marvel Rivals skins

Hobi Brown, aka Spider-Punk, from Marvel Comics.
Rock out. Image via Marvel Comics

Rumors are light on Marvel Rivals skins so far but, with the excitement levels rising, more leaks are quite likely in the build-up to May’s playtest and the eventual full release. Here are the rumored skins for Marvel Rivals:

  • Spider-Punk (Spider-Man)
  • Steampunk (Iron Man)

Rumors of a Spider-Punk skin for Spider-Man came from Kurakasis on X (formerly Twitter), who leaked details about Marvel Rivals before the official reveal.

Spider-Punk appeared in Sony’s 2023 animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and was an available skin in both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Meanwhile, a rumored steampunk skin for Iron Man came from thestreamr, who published details on Marvel Rivals nearly 24 hours before the official announcement went live on March 27. While this alternate design has not appeared in any movie or game, a steampunk version of Iron Man did feature in 2021’s Dark Ages mini-comic series.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best War Machine decks in Marvel Snap
War Machine in the comics
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best War Machine decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Who is Illyana Rasputin (Magik) in Marvel Rivals?
Magik in Marvel Rivals
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Who is Illyana Rasputin (Magik) in Marvel Rivals?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Marvel Rivals key art (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best War Machine decks in Marvel Snap
War Machine in the comics
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best War Machine decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Who is Illyana Rasputin (Magik) in Marvel Rivals?
Magik in Marvel Rivals
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Who is Illyana Rasputin (Magik) in Marvel Rivals?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Marvel Rivals key art (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.