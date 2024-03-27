All Marvel Rivals skins rumored so far

Marvel Rivals is already making waves after an official reveal and excitement is steadily rising regarding what skins and cosmetics the new game is going to have.

Though Marvel Rivals will be free-to-play, additional cosmetic items are expected to be purchasable, much like they are in other games like Fortnite and Overwatch. With over 80 years of comic book history, there are plenty of ideas for NetEase to dive into. All characters in Marvel Rivals will have a standard look but more personalization is expected with skins—and we’ve already seen rumors starting to do the rounds.

We’ll update this article accordingly with any fresh rumors of skins for Marvel Rivals, as well as confirmed skins when they are announced.

Rumored Marvel Rivals skins

Rock out. Image via Marvel Comics

Rumors are light on Marvel Rivals skins so far but, with the excitement levels rising, more leaks are quite likely in the build-up to May’s playtest and the eventual full release. Here are the rumored skins for Marvel Rivals:

Spider-Punk (Spider-Man)

Steampunk (Iron Man)

Rumors of a Spider-Punk skin for Spider-Man came from Kurakasis on X (formerly Twitter), who leaked details about Marvel Rivals before the official reveal.

Spider-Punk appeared in Sony’s 2023 animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and was an available skin in both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Meanwhile, a rumored steampunk skin for Iron Man came from thestreamr, who published details on Marvel Rivals nearly 24 hours before the official announcement went live on March 27. While this alternate design has not appeared in any movie or game, a steampunk version of Iron Man did feature in 2021’s Dark Ages mini-comic series.

