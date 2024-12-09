How to fix Marvel Rivals ‘DirectX 12 is not supported on your system’ error

If you recently tried launching Marvel Rivals only to be blocked by the notorious “DirectX 12 is not supported on your system” error, you aren’t alone. We’re here to help you fix it and get back to your gaming session in no time.

DirectX is an Application Program Interface (API) that bridges the game and the hardware, letting the software send instructions to your system’s graphic cards. Like most modern video games, Marvel Rivals requires the technology to run on your Windows PC.

Interestingly, many players who reported encountering the error confirmed owning systems that support DirectX 12, leading to confusion. If you’re one among them and are wondering what to do, here’s how you can fix the “DirectX 12 is not supported on your system” error in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals ‘DirectX 12 not supported’ error solutions

Destroy the DirectX error. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re facing the “DirectX 12 is not supported on your system” error in Marvel Rivals despite owning a capable PC, the game is likely set to run on the integrated graphics card instead of dedicated graphics. Other possible reasons behind the error could range from outdated drivers to corrupted download files.

You can try the following workarounds to determine the cause and fix the issue for good.

Check if Marvel Rivals is using the right GPU

If your system features two GPUs, make sure the game is set to run on the dedicated card and not the integrated one. Most integrated GPUs don’t support DirectX.

Open the Settings app and then go to System > Display > Graphics. In the list of apps, find Marvel Rivals, click on it, and select Options. Here, make sure it’s set to use the dedicated GPU.

Make sure the operating system is up to date. As announced by NetEase Games, the developer, you need Windows 10 64-bit or version 1909 or later to run Marvel Rivals.

Make sure your system meets the minimum GPU requirements to run the game: an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580 or above. Next, confirm if your system’s graphic drivers are up to date. You can manually update the drivers from the Device Manager app. Alternatively, download the Geforce Experience app (for NVIDIA cards) or Radeon software (for AMD cards) to automatically detect and install the latest drivers available for your GPU.

Verify integrity of game files

Open your Steam library, right-click on Marvel Rivals, and choose Properties. Click on Local Files in the left and then select Verify integrity of game files. Allow the process to complete and try launching the game again.

Reinstall Marvel Rivals

Try uninstalling the game, restarting your PC, and reinstalling a fresh copy.

It could be a bug

If you’re still struggling to tackle the “DirectX 12 is not supported on your system” error, it’s likely a bug specific to your PC’s configuration. We recommend contacting the developer via its official Discord server for curated solutions.

