Luminosity sees Marvel Rivals as ‘one of the top esports titles for years to come’ as org signs 2 teams

Luminosity Gaming is the latest esports organization to join in on the accelerating Marvel Rivals hype, announcing both NA and EU teams for the upcoming Marvel Rivals Invitational.

Recommended Videos

Luminosity joins the likes of Sentinels, Fnatic, Virtus.pro, Twisted Minds, Kanga Esports, and many more endemic esports organizations who see some potential in Marvel Rivals by the way they’ve flocked to sign rosters for the Invitational, giving teams a chance to represent some big esports names along the way.

Pick your heroes… or villains. We don't judge.



LG Marvel Rivals has joined the fight. pic.twitter.com/emar0l7ytT — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) February 26, 2025

And why not? Marvel Rivals has been a massive success within its first few months since launch, becoming a hugely popular free-to-play title that’s already had several in-game tournaments. Head of Luminosity, Alex Gonzalez, told Dot Esports that enough has already been shown for the team to dive headfirst into Rivals.

“We’re extremely impressed with the initiatives that NetEase have already public announced and hosted that are focused on fostering a competitive-first ecoysystem for Marvel Rivals,” said Gonzalez, who’s also the senior VP of talent, gaming, and marketing at Luminosity parent company Enthusiast Gaming.

“Player interest speaks for itself, and with continued commitment to a quality experience for widescale global audience, we feel Rivals is poised to be one of the top casual and esports titles for years to come,” he said. “It isn’t often that a title like this emerges on the scene and captivates audiences at scale this quickly.”

The Marvel Rivals Invitational, currently ongoing in EU and Asia and kicking off for NA on March 14, is the biggest test of the scene yet, and several esports orgs like Luminosity will take part. But, due in part to the brand recognition and popularity of Marvel itself, Gonzalez and Luminosity think that the future is bright for the game in the esports community.

“Given the strength of the Marvel universe and the high amounts of user playing time, Rivals should not only continue to grow, but it will command player attention from other titles as well,” Gonzalez said.

Will these players’ names echo through the halls of esports Valhalla? Image via NetEase Games

Those other titles likely include Overwatch 2, which Luminosity’s EU and NA rosters both borrow heavily from, featuring a list of former OWCS and ESWC competitors. Luminosity’s EU roster consists of TrqstMe, Raajaro, Sestroyed, Lv1Crook, Fate, Naga, Olegattoor, Clicky, and Suji, while NA will field Alphy, ProGamer360, Orbit, Bready, Paradoxed, Merge, Kuna, Wildcard, and Stvn.

Luminosity’s EU roster will “ignite the battle” in the EMEA Invitational this weekend and next, while the NA roster will participate in the NA Invitational on the following two weekends in March as the Marvel Rivals esports scene continues to take shape.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy