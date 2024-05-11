Marvel Rivals team-up abilities, explained: All team-ups in Marvel Rivals

Team work makes the dream work, whether in life, esports, or in the wonderful comic book world of Marvel.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals is a hero shooter with characters that have unique abilities like any other, but there are also unique team-up abilities that inspire players to pick a theme for their teams, like Rocket and Groot, or Iron Man and Hulk, to combine to create awesome combos.

Here’s the full, current list of all team-ups in Marvel Rivals.

All team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals

In the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test, there are seven different team-up abilities. More will undoubtedly be added to existing heroes and new ones as they are added to the game over time. For one hero, the ability will be a passive, while the other will require a button press to activate it. Check out the controls for Team-Up Ability in the settings menu to see which one to use.

Ragnarok Rebirth

Asgardian royalty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: Loki and Hela

Loki and Hela Abilities: Queen of Hel/Laufeyson Reborn: When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.



Metallic Chaos

Like father, like daughter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: Magneto and Scarlet Witch

Magneto and Scarlet Witch Abilities: Chaotic Bond/Metallic Fusion: Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.



Planet X Pals

The classic duo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Rocket Raccoon and Groot Ability: Friendly Shoulder/Old Pals: Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving damage reduction.



Gamma Charge

Science bros unite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: Hulk and Iron Man or Doctor Strange

Hulk and Iron Man or Doctor Strange Ability: Gamma Boost/Gamma Overdrive/Gamma Maelstrom: Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.



Ammo Overload

A couple of real gun nuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon

The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon Ability: Ammo Invention/Infinite Punishment: Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.



Limbo Shortcut

A Magikal King. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: Black Panther and Magik

Black Panther and Magik Ability: Disc Master/Djalia Disc: Magik opens a portal that Black Panther can use to teleport to other locations on the map.



Chilling Charisma

An interesting pairing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Characters: Namor and Luna Snow

Namor and Luna Snow Ability: Icy Disco/Frozen Spawn: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.



Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more