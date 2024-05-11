Hulk and Iron Man teaming up in Marvel Rivals.
Image via NetEase and Marvel
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals team-up abilities, explained: All team-ups in Marvel Rivals

Group up, team-up, and rank up with these marvelous abilities.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 10, 2024 11:11 pm

Team work makes the dream work, whether in life, esports, or in the wonderful comic book world of Marvel.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals is a hero shooter with characters that have unique abilities like any other, but there are also unique team-up abilities that inspire players to pick a theme for their teams, like Rocket and Groot, or Iron Man and Hulk, to combine to create awesome combos.

Here’s the full, current list of all team-ups in Marvel Rivals.

All team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals

In the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test, there are seven different team-up abilities. More will undoubtedly be added to existing heroes and new ones as they are added to the game over time. For one hero, the ability will be a passive, while the other will require a button press to activate it. Check out the controls for Team-Up Ability in the settings menu to see which one to use.

Ragnarok Rebirth

Ragnarok Rebirth team-up in Marvel Snap
Asgardian royalty. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: Loki and Hela
  • Abilities:
    • Queen of Hel/Laufeyson Reborn: When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.

Metallic Chaos

Metallic Chaos team-up in Marvel Snap
Like father, like daughter. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: Magneto and Scarlet Witch
  • Abilities:
    • Chaotic Bond/Metallic Fusion: Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

Planet X Pals

Planet X Pals team-up in Marvel Snap
The classic duo. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: Rocket Raccoon and Groot
  • Ability:
    • Friendly Shoulder/Old Pals: Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving damage reduction.

Gamma Charge

Gamma Charge team-up in Marvel Snap
Science bros unite. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: Hulk and Iron Man or Doctor Strange
  • Ability:
    • Gamma Boost/Gamma Overdrive/Gamma Maelstrom: Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Ammo Overload

Ammo Overload team-up in Marvel Snap
A couple of real gun nuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon
  • Ability:
    • Ammo Invention/Infinite Punishment: Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Limbo Shortcut

Limbo Shortcut team-up in Marvel Snap
A Magikal King. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: Black Panther and Magik
  • Ability:
    • Disc Master/Djalia Disc: Magik opens a portal that Black Panther can use to teleport to other locations on the map.

Chilling Charisma

Chilling Charisma team-up in Marvel Snap
An interesting pairing. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Characters: Namor and Luna Snow
  • Ability:
    • Icy Disco/Frozen Spawn: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Are Marvel Rivals servers down? How to check server status
Image of several heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Are Marvel Rivals servers down? How to check server status
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 10, 2024
Read Article How to get access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test
Loki statue in Marvel Rivals' Yggsgard map
Category: Marvel
Marvel
How to get access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Read Article Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Star Lord, Mantis, Storm, and other Marvel Rivals characters jumping out of the skyscraper window
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Are Marvel Rivals servers down? How to check server status
Image of several heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Are Marvel Rivals servers down? How to check server status
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 10, 2024
Read Article How to get access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test
Loki statue in Marvel Rivals' Yggsgard map
Category: Marvel
Marvel
How to get access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Read Article Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Star Lord, Mantis, Storm, and other Marvel Rivals characters jumping out of the skyscraper window
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.