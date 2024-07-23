How to play Venom in Marvel Rivals

We are Venom, and we are playing Marvel Rivals.

The six-vs-six hero shooter has been embraced by the symbiote with the addition of Venom, the sixth Vanguard (tank) added to the game. After being rejected by Spider-Man, the symbiote found Eddie Brock and became the lethal protector. Now, you can lethally protect your team while destroying enemies in Marvel Rivals.

Here are our top tips for how to best play as Venom in Marvel Rivals.

All Venom abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

A very fun kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Dark Predation (Normal attack) Unleash tentacles forward to attack enemies. LMB RT Venom Swing Launch webbing forward, allowing for a singular swing in the desired direction. LShift LB Symbiotic Resilience Generate Bonus Health against damage. The lower Venom’s health, the greater the Bonus Health generated. E RB Frenzied Arrival Dash to the target location from a certain height. Upon landing, damage nearby enemies, knocking them back toward the landing point. F Right Stick Cellular Corrosion Unleash tentacles to Slow enemies within reach. Enemies unable to break free in time will suffer damage. RMB LT Alien Biology (Passive) Press SPACE to wall crawl, and while crawling, press LMB to sprint. – – Touch of Klyntar (Passive, Team-Up Ability) Venom shares a part of his symbiotes with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back. – – Feast of the Abyss (Ultimate) Burrow underground for free movement. After a duration or by pressing LMB to devour enemies above and generate Bonus Health. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Venom strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Come here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venom is your prototypical offensive tank in Marvel Rivals. His playstyle is all about diving into the enemy’s backline, dealing a ton of damage, and then finishing enemies off or escaping back to his healers before he can be taken down as well.

The main idea is to use Venom Swing to scope out the battlefield from up high, occasionally using Alien Biology to cling to a wall and watch enemies from above. When the time is right, use Frenzied Arrival to slam yourself into a group of enemies to deal the most damage, launching them into the air.

Upon contact, use Cellular Corrosion to grab enemies within close vicinity, slow them, and deal damage over time while you get healed by your supports from a distance and assisted by allies also dealing damage for some clean kills.

Venom’s ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, can be used offensively or defensively. The aim is to use it on grouped-up enemies (supports preferred) to take a huge chunk out of their health pool and then combine it with Cellular Corrosion to help win a teamfight. But you can also use it to escape when you’re overwhelmed and if Venom Swing is on cooldown.

Suggested combo “Swiftly maneuver through the battlefield with Venom Swing, then seize the perfect moment to engage with Frenzied Arrival. Use Cellular Corrosion to grab enemies, dealing massive damage over time, then finish them off with Dark Predation.”

Venom Swing is crucial in his kit. It’s an incredibly quick ability with an eight-second cooldown, and you should be using it as much as possible to both engage and disengage, following up with Frenzied Arrival to land on the enemy team or your own team for support.

Use our tips here to become the symbiote and become one with Venom to climb the ranks in Marvel Rivals.

