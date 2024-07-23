Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Venom in Marvel Rivals
You are Venom. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

How to play Venom in Marvel Rivals

Eat them all. Destroy them all. We are Venom.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 05:54 pm

We are Venom, and we are playing Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

The six-vs-six hero shooter has been embraced by the symbiote with the addition of Venom, the sixth Vanguard (tank) added to the game. After being rejected by Spider-Man, the symbiote found Eddie Brock and became the lethal protector. Now, you can lethally protect your team while destroying enemies in Marvel Rivals.

Here are our top tips for how to best play as Venom in Marvel Rivals.

All Venom abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Venom abilities in Marvel Rivals
A very fun kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports
AbilityDescriptionPC ControlController
Dark Predation (Normal attack)Unleash tentacles forward to attack enemies.LMBRT
Venom SwingLaunch webbing forward, allowing for a singular swing in the desired direction.LShiftLB
Symbiotic ResilienceGenerate Bonus Health against damage. The lower Venom’s health, the greater the Bonus Health generated.ERB
Frenzied ArrivalDash to the target location from a certain height. Upon landing, damage nearby enemies, knocking them back toward the landing point.FRight Stick
Cellular CorrosionUnleash tentacles to Slow enemies within reach. Enemies unable to break free in time will suffer damage.RMBLT
Alien Biology (Passive)Press SPACE to wall crawl, and while crawling, press LMB to sprint.
Touch of Klyntar (Passive, Team-Up Ability)Venom shares a part of his symbiotes with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back.
Feast of the Abyss (Ultimate)Burrow underground for free movement. After a duration or by pressing LMB to devour enemies above and generate Bonus Health.QLeft Stick + Right Stick

Venom strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Venom using an ability in Marvel Rivals
Come here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venom is your prototypical offensive tank in Marvel Rivals. His playstyle is all about diving into the enemy’s backline, dealing a ton of damage, and then finishing enemies off or escaping back to his healers before he can be taken down as well.

The main idea is to use Venom Swing to scope out the battlefield from up high, occasionally using Alien Biology to cling to a wall and watch enemies from above. When the time is right, use Frenzied Arrival to slam yourself into a group of enemies to deal the most damage, launching them into the air.

Upon contact, use Cellular Corrosion to grab enemies within close vicinity, slow them, and deal damage over time while you get healed by your supports from a distance and assisted by allies also dealing damage for some clean kills.

Venom’s ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, can be used offensively or defensively. The aim is to use it on grouped-up enemies (supports preferred) to take a huge chunk out of their health pool and then combine it with Cellular Corrosion to help win a teamfight. But you can also use it to escape when you’re overwhelmed and if Venom Swing is on cooldown.

Suggested combo

“Swiftly maneuver through the battlefield with Venom Swing, then seize the perfect moment to engage with Frenzied Arrival. Use Cellular Corrosion to grab enemies, dealing massive damage over time, then finish them off with Dark Predation.”

Venom Swing is crucial in his kit. It’s an incredibly quick ability with an eight-second cooldown, and you should be using it as much as possible to both engage and disengage, following up with Frenzied Arrival to land on the enemy team or your own team for support.

Use our tips here to become the symbiote and become one with Venom to climb the ranks in Marvel Rivals.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter