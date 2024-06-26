Forgot password
spiderman posing in marvel rivals
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals closed beta release countdown: Exact start time and date

Let the games begin.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 10:56 am

Anticipation for the release of Marvel Rivals continues to rise and we’re now one step closer after the announcement of when the closed beta will launch and the full duration.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more news from Netease following the successful closed alpha test in May, where a select number of players were fortunate enough to enjoy Marvel Rivals, and a fresh chance has now been provided with sign-ups for the closed beta now open.

The biggest change for Marvel Rivals in the closed beta is the addition of console players and we’ve got a full breakdown of how much longer you need to wait until launch in our guide below.

Marvel Rivals closed beta release date

An image showcasing the closed beta release date for Marvel Rivals.
A bigger test will be here soon. Image via NetEase.

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta begins on July 23 at 3pm PT/5pm CT/6pm ET/11pm BST/8am AEST (July 24) across Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with full crossplay between all platforms supported.

The closed beta for Marvel Rivals will remain live for 10 days before coming to an end on Aug. 5 at 12am PT/2am CT/3am ET/8am BST/5pm AEST.

For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, the closed beta represents the first time you can enjoy the action in Marvel Rivals, while many PC players were fortunate enough to participate in the closed alpha test and have already sunk their teeth into the game.

Plenty has changed since the closed alpha, with new heroes Adam Warlock and Venom joining the fray, while an additional map in Tokyo 2099 has been added alongside changes to characters, the environment, UI, and more. Full patch notes are expected closer to the start of the closed beta test.

You can use our countdown below to see exactly how long is left until you can dive into the Marvel Rivals closed beta.

Marvel Rivals Closed Beta release countdown
