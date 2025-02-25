Forgot password
Marvel Rivals servers plagued with ‘operation frequency too high’ error 2103, frustrating players

Better stop that vehicle! Oh.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 12:44 pm

Marvel Rivals is currently experiencing some ongoing server issues, forcing players to figure out something else to do with their time today.

The servers have been dealing with problems since last night, and NetEase Games actually already compensated players with 200 Credits from an outage. But the issues are persisting with “operation frequency too high” and “error 2103,” meaning that the rivalries have ground to a halt for some.

The Thing's First Family skin in Marvel Rivals.
It’s laggin’ time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “unexpected issues” from last night have popped up again for some, forcing increased matchmaking times at best and inability to play at worst. That’s no way to celebrate Human Torch and The Thing being added to the game last week, but that’s where the situation currently lies.

I recently tried to queue up for a match in Quick Match and got an expected queue time of over 16 minutes, so your mileage may vary, but there definitely does seem to be some problems still lingering about since the big fix was deployed this morning.

For the most part, the Marvel Rivals error seems to have been fixed after the compensation rolled out, but if you’re one of the unlucky ones still experiencing problems, it may be worth resetting your internet connection or restarting the game and trying again.

Otherwise, it may just be a problem on NetEase’s end, or something with a platform provider like Xbox Live or PlayStation Network. But rest assured that even if there are server problems, NetEase will work to make things right like it did today with some free premium currency to be put towards costumes in the store.

Marvel Rivals‘ season 1.5 update hit last week, and season two is now just over six weeks away and set to begin in the beginning of April 2025, assuredly bringing new heroes and maps into the fold.

