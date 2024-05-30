Marvel Rivals confirms PS5 release, Venom, Adam Warlock, and upcoming closed beta at State of Play

Rejoice, console gamers. Marvel Rivals will be playable for you, too, and sooner than you may think.

The five-vs-five hero shooter featuring Marvel characters and locations is now confirmed to be coming to console after an announcement at the May 30 State of Play hosted by Sony. But, the trailer also confirmed the mega-popular Venom and powerful Adam Warlock as playable heroes for the very first time.

https://twitter.com/MarvelRivals/status/1796306321031024822

Venom looks like he will be a Vanguard or tank character as he was shown in the gameplay footage with 700 HP, while Adam Warlock looks like he showed off a revive ability, teasing that he may be a Strategist or support hero in the upcoming hero shooter team-up title.

As part of the assumed partnership with NetEase and Sony, PlayStation gamers will be able to unlock an exclusive Spider-Man skin, Scarlet Spider, and will also be able to take part in the game’s upcoming closed beta after a successful closed alpha test earlier this month on PC.

Marvel Rivals features a growing roster of confirmed heroes, with the list now up to 21 counting Venom and Adam Warlock. That list will eventually grow, with endless potential for more heroes, skins, maps, modes, and more as the live-service title advances and gets bigger over time.

The trailer also revealed a new Tokyo 2099 map as part of the gameplay, as well as teasing a new space-based map at the very end. What wasn’t confirmed yet, though, was how players can join in and be a part of the upcoming beta test.

The closed beta kicks off some time in July on PS5, and presumably PC as well. Other consoles were not mentioned at the time of today’s State of Play showcase, but it’s believed that Marvel Rivals will also appear on Xbox too.

