How to fix Marvel Rivals error code 211

Marvel Rivals remains extremely popular, but error codes can quickly derail your fun like all online games. If your progress has been hampered by the error code 211, we’ve got some tips to help you fix it.

Marvel Rivals error code 211 is a problem that only occurs for players on Steam and does not affect consoles, which only adds to the frustration if you encounter it. Fortunately, there are some simple steps to take to resolve it.

Our guide provides all the details you need on Marvel Rivals error code 211 and how to fix it.

Marvel Rivals error code 211 solution

Error code 211 in Marvel Rivals is a connection error specific to Steam. While it’s unclear what causes this issue, you can resolve it by following the steps below.

Check the Marvel Rivals server status to see if there is any ongoing maintenance. Check your internet connection for any issues. Disable any server blockers you may have installed.

If the process above does not work, the next step is to flush the DNS on your PC by opening the start menu and typing “cmd” to open the Command Prompt. Then, type “ipconfig /flushdns” and hit enter. Once done, type “netsh winsock reset” and hit enter again.

If the issue persists, you can verify your game files on Steam. To do this, open your Steam library and right-click on Marvel Rivals. Then, select Properties, click on Installed Files, and find the option that says “Verify integrity of game files.”

If none of these solutions work, reach out to Marvel Rivals support for more dedicated help, though the above should work as a fix most of the time.

