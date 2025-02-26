Marvel Rivals players debate the best and worst heroes to heal based on their voice lines, with one clear winner and loser

It’s always good to see gamers appreciating some of the hard work that goes into the games they love, but Marvel Rivals players recently took it to a new level with a hilarious discussion.

Marvel Rivals’ giant roster of 37 heroes, which will only continue to balloon over time, features a myriad of voice lines for each character that are situation dependent. And in a Feb. 26 Reddit thread, Strategist players came together to show some love for the lines said by heroes as they receive heals.

He puts the “friendly” in “friendly neighborhood.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

“‘I appreciate you’ hits like crack every single time,” the original thread creator said of one of Squirrel Girl’s lines. “Tickles my bones and gets the dopamine going, good job Squirrel Girl mains on picking such a polite character.”

Another gamer echoed praise for the “lovely” Squirrel Girl and her “oooh, a touch of healing!” line, because “she respects the effort and the little gift you offered her in this trying time.” But she’s not the only kind hero out there.

“Nah, ‘HULK GRATEFUL!’ will always be best,” another player commented, loving the feeling of such a massive and terrifying creature attempting to be polite. No matter what Hulk says, he sounds loud and angry, so pulling off his gratefulness is an incredible feat.

Spider-Man’s lines “Better than Aunt May’s chicken soup!” and “That put some pep in my step!” were also shown some love, but not every hero is so kind. When it comes to the worst or most ungrateful-sounding heroes when it comes to receiving heals, Hela tops the list. The goddess of death’s snooty line of “Healing? Why would I need healing?” is always properly rude.

“You can find your own damn healing then if that’s your attitude,” they said. “Sorry Hela mains, but your girl needs some lessons in politeness and gratitude.” And so can Namor, apparently, for his “Heal me at once!” line that is way too bossy.

The appreciation for healing voice lines is also just a grand appreciation of the game itself. A lot of work went into the voice recording booth, along with the programming and game development that assigned these specific lines to each hero, and it’s something that should be commended more often.

Two ends of the spectrum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanking your healers should be more prevalent in Marvel Rivals, or any game, especially as they keep you alive in a team fight that helps you win the game or allows you to pop off for a massive ultimate. But even if you personally don’t, it’s good to know that your character will.

