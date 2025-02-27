Marvel Rivals players have the perfect idea for new tank villain to rule the Vanguard class

Marvel Rivals players are always speculating what new characters will be added to the hero shooter, as well as what class they are going to be.

One player on the Marvel Rivals Reddit page suggested that the Kingpin, AKA Wilson Fisk, could be added to the game as a Vanguard (tank). The character has been a longstanding villain for both Spider-Man and Daredevil. While the latter still has yet to make an appearance in Marvel Rivals, those who responded to the thread are already fantasizing about the possible character interactions that Fisk will have with the web-crawler. Others joked about how Kingpin’s wide frame would make him look with the game’s art style, especially when he interacts with Mister Fantastic in his Reflexive Rubber state.

Don’t embarrass him in front of Vanessa. Image via Marvel

Outside of possible character interactions, many also speculated what his abilities would be like. Some speculated that he would use various weapons and armor to take down enemies at range, while others speculated he might send henchmen out in the battlefield to do the fighting for them. Some of the sillier responses involved the Kingpin “bribing” people to get his way. “Kingpin just straight offers players chronotokens to quit the match as his ult,” one user joked.

Not everyone who posted in the thread sounded completely on board with Kingpin’s inclusion. Some responses voiced their concerns about how his abilities would stand out compared to the rest of the Vanguards, while others felt unsure about how Kingpin would fit into the larger overarching plotline of Marvel Rivals. However, the most common rebuttal was that other characters should be added first before Kingpin, with a long list of possible Vanguards and other classes being thrown out there such as Juggernaut, Scorpion, and Doctor Octopus. Developer NetEase Games has already done a great job with the current Marvel Rivals roster, so it’s safe to say that they will find a way to make Kingpin fun to play for Vanguard mains.

The current season of Marvel Rivals doesn’t end until April, and Kingpin hasn’t popped up in any of the roster leaks that have recently popped up. But if and when Kingpin does show up, we can expect him to truly shake the table.

