Marvel Rivals players have the perfect counterpart to The Thing—if one character gets added

The Thing’s addition to Marvel Rivals has sent literal shockwaves throughout the game, with many rushing to pick the rock man up in every queue. However, players think one other Marvel character would be the perfect counterpart for The Thing, if he were to be added to the game.

Recommended Videos

Juggernaut is the character in question, one that players in a Feb. 19 Reddit discussion have already designed perfectly, considering him to be The Thing‘s opposite. As The Thing cannot be displaced but can be stopped, the thread’s creator suggested that Juggernaut should have the ability to tank through stoppage but be displaceable, being the polar opposite to the Fantastic Four character. This suggestion garnered a ton of support, with players pitching their own solutions to a potential Juggernaut addition, and one even posing the ontological question of what would happen if Juggernaut and The Thing were to clash.

The Thing is shaping up to be one of the most popular heroes in Marvel Rivals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I think this is the character I want most,” one player said, with another believing Juggernaut, if he were to be added, should be immune to all stuns except the Dr. Strange ultimate. “Juggernaut should be able to run through Groot walls,” was yet another suggestion, while some others think he shouldn’t be made too complex, being such a meathead character and all.

“It would be really interesting if Jugg straight up just ignored literally all CC,” was another suggestion.

The Thing’s addition to Marvel Rivals came alongside Human Torch, allowing players to squad up the entire Fantastic Four in a single team. However, it seems the popular hero also opened the floodgates for player suggestions. Here’s hoping the developers at NetEase listen to player demands and introduce Juggernaut in his true-to-comic unstoppable form.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy