When will the Human Torch and Thing release in Marvel Rivals?

Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman debuted in Marvel Rivals on Jan. 10. While players enjoy the new heroes, they understandably wonder when the Thing and the Human Torch will join them.

Marvel’s First Family is at the center of attention in season one of Marvel Rivals. The story revolves around The Fantastic Four versus Dracula in an alternate reality. Dracula took over New York City and threatened the multiverse. While Dracula isn’t actually a character in Marvel Rivals, half of The Fantastic Four are there, while the Thing and The Human Torch are missing. When will they join them?

Human Torch and the Thing release window in Marvel Rivals

The Thing and Human Torch are coming to Marvel Rivals in a few weeks.

The family should be together soon. Image via NetEase

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date for Human Torch and the Thing. But NetEase has left breadcrumbs, indicating the duo will become available sometime in the middle of February.

In the Dev Vision Volume Three, released on Jan. 7, the team behind heroe development revealed that Human Torch and the Thing will launch in Marvel Rivals “six to seven weeks after season one launches.” Given the season started on Jan. 10, that window of six to seven weeks lands in the second half of February.

Season one lasts three months, but NetEase is seemingly cutting it in half, aiming to add even more content in the second part. In this case, a late February release date makes sense since it falls exactly in the middle of that three-month window.

What abilities will Human Torch and Thing have in Marvel Rivals?

So far, NetEase has focused on Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s abilities without touching too much upon the other two heroes from Marvel’s First Family. But given Marvel Rivals’ mechanics, we can make some speculate about Human Torch and the Thing’s abilities.

We don’t see any other suitable role for Johnny other than Duelist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We expect each role will be covered by the four members of the Fantastic Four. Invisible Woman is a Strategist and Mr. Fantastic is a Duelist. With that in mind, we still need a Vanguard, and there’s no better hero for that role than the Thing. The hero’s beefy build and superhero strength and endurance make him a perfect candidate to become another tank in Marvel Rivals.

That leaves us with the Human Torch. Looking at Johnny Storm’s abilities in the comics, we can’t see him in any other role than Duelist. Ultimately, he’s a flying superhero with fire abilities. With Mr. Fantastic being a short-ranged Duelist, Human Torch will likely be similar to Iron Man—bound to the skies.

