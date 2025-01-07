All Invisible Woman abilities in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals‘ first season has arrived and with it, the first two heroes from the Fantastic Four have joined the roster. One of them is Susan Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, a Strategist who can become invisible, heal, deal damage, and use a force bust to push enemies.

As a Strategist, she plays the support role, meaning her primary objective is to heal and protect her allies, but she can also use her abilities to get out of dangerous situations such as being cornered or chased. Her character’s powers in the comics are all based on invisibility and creating force fields and in Marvel Rivals, it isn’t much different.

Here’s everything there is to know about Invisible Woman’s abilities in Marvel Rivals.

All Susan Storm abilities in Marvel Rivals

Time to be discreet. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Marvel Rivals YouTube

Ability Description Input Orb Projection

(Basic Attack) “Launch a force field that can pierce heroes, flying to maximum distance before returning to Invisible Woman ; damaging enemies and healing teammates.” LMB / RT Guardian Shield “Generate a force field in front of a selected ally. The shield can block damage and provide Healing Over Time to nearby allies. Enemies that pass through the shield are slowed.” RMB / LT Psionic Vortex “Gather psionic energy and cast it, upon hitting a target, scene or pressing the LShift key again, it erupts into a psionic vortex, continuously drawing in enemies and causing damage.” Left Shift / LB Force Physics “Manipulate psionic energy to push or pull enemies in front of you.” E / RB Agile Strike

(Melee) “Release a three-hit combo, the third attack will launch up enemies in front.” V / Right Stick Veiled Step

(Jump) “Generate a force field at your feet, stepping on it propels you into Invisible state.” Space / A Fantasti-Force

(Team-Up Ability) “The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team. This formidable force bolsters Mister Fantastic, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate bonus health, making up for lost health with each passing moment.” – Covert Advance

(Passive) “Enter Invisible state some time after disengaging from combat and grant yourself healing over time.” – Invisible Boundary

(Ultimate) “Manifest an unseen forcefield within a chosen area, rendering allies inside undetectable by enemies and providing healing over time. Enemies that pass through the field are slowed.” Q / Left Stick + Right Stick

Invisible Woman has a primary fire that can heal allies and damage enemies similar to other Strategists such as Mantis and Luna Snow, but it bounces back to her, being capable of dealing damage and healing twice with the same shot.

Her force field ability can create a dome that deals damage over time, which is good for crowd control and area damage. Another ability can push enemies with a force tunnel that can be used for protection or to push an enemy out of the map, and she can also create a small shield that charges over time and can be placed anywhere.

She has a double jump that will be useful when used together with her knockback ability to escape, has 250 health, and her primary fire can be launched 10 times before needing to reload. Her ultimate creates a massive ring that heals and turns those inside it invisible to the enemy.

Cosmic rays altered Susan Storm on a cellular level, granting her the ability to generate impenetrable force fields and to make herself fade from sight in an instant. Despite her frequent lack of visibility, it has always been perfectly clear that Sue is the force holding her… pic.twitter.com/ayutwHuKf3 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 7, 2025

As her name would suggest, her invisibility is also crucial. After being out of combat for a few seconds, Sue will go invisible and gain the ability to heal over time, making her one of the strongest Strategist heroes by far.

