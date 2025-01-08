Marvel Rivals is tweaking things in season one, with the addition of new characters and maps coming alongside adjustments to existing characters—some of which have provided boosts, while others have reduced a character’s strength.

Recommended Videos

With the staggering roster of characters now increasing to 35, with two more to come later in the season, fine-tuning and balancing in Marvel Rivals will play an important role. The start of season one, however, is the first time such adjustments have been introduced to the playerbase.

Though full details of the changes are yet to be published, players have started to identify some of the changes from ongoing early-access streams. We’ve collected them all here and will update the article with full details when the patch notes are released.

You can use the table of contents below to jump to specific characters.

All Marvel Rivals season one buffs

Captain America

A much-needed buff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Captain America is one of two Vanguards to receive a significant buff in season one, along with Venom. Increased based health and reduced cooldown on the Liberty Dash ability should increase Captain America’s effectiveness.

Base health increased to 675, up from 650.

Liberty Dash cooldown reduced to 10 seconds, down from 12.

Movement speed increased while using Ultimate ability.

Cloak and Dagger

While Cloak and Dagger have been popular in season zero, they have now been buffed to align better with the likes of Mantis and Luna Snow—especially with a boost to the ultimate ability, which now has four dashes upon use, and increased switch times between each form.

Ultimate ability now has four dashes, up from three and last longer—and the ability to stack remains.

Switching between Cloak and Dagger’s two forms is now quicker.

Cooldown reduced on Dagger Storm ability, the healing bubble, to 11 seconds, down from 15.

Storm

Storm has been underutilized in Marvel Rivals throughout season zero, with the changes aimed at increasing her usability—specifically with major boosts to damage, reducing the amount of hits it takes to eliminate an enemy, and improving the Team-Up ability with Thor.

+5 percent Seasonal Damage Boost

Primary attack damage increase (four shots to eliminate 250HP target, down from five)

Reduction to damage falloff by as much as 50 percent.

Cooldown on Chain Lightning Team-Up with Thor reduced to 15 seconds, down from 20.

Venom

Hungry for more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venom has been effective in season zero, though not as useful as other Vanguards like Doctor Strange and Hulk. Venom’s ultimate ability now deals increased damage, while the slow on enemies when using Cellular Corrosion has also been increased.

Ultimate ability, Feast of the Abyss, deals slightly more damage and grants additional bonus health.

Increased slow on enemies when using Cellular Corrosion.

Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier has received small buffs for season one, with slight increases to base health and 40 bonus health being granted from the Ceaseless Charge passive ability.

Increased health to 275, up from 250.

Passive ability, Ceaseless Charge, provides 40 bonus health, up from 30.

Wolverine

Wolverine’s base health has been increased for season one, the only change spotted by players so far.

Increased health to 350, up from 300.

All Marvel Rivals season one nerfs

Hawkeye

Some tweaks. Image via NetEase

Hawkeye has been extremely effective throughout season zero in Marvel Rivals and the nerfs target his ability to quickfire. While the early signs seem to indicate his base damage has not been reduced beyond the lowering of the seasonal boost, a slower charge rate for attacks will likely have an impact.

Seasonal damage boost reduced to 15 percent, down from 20.

Slowed attack charge rate, making it longer to reach 100 percent. Now around 2.5 seconds for max charge.

Hela

Hela has dominated the Marvel Rivals meta, being a character banned from most matches in the higher ranks of Competitive and in tournaments. Significant reductions to damage output will hit her hard, as will the reduction of her maximum health.

Seasonal damage boost reduced to 15 percent, down from 20.

Base health reduced to 250, down from 275.

Basic attacks do slightly less damage.

Increased damage falloff.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy