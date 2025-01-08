Forgot password
All Marvel Rivals pick rates – Most popular heroes in Competitive, Quickplay, and more

Here's who's playing what in Marvel Rivals.
Like all hero shooters, Marvel Rivals play rates depends on that specific patch, where some heroes are overtuned and others aren’t worth playing just yet.

With each passing update, Marvel Rivals tunes heroes with nerfs and buffs to help bring them in line with others in their class in an effort to make the game as balanced as possible while also retaining its fun factor.

Below, we have a sampling of the most-picked and most-played heroes in both Marvel Rivals’ Competitive play and Quickplay for the most recent recorded period in season zero.

Marvel Rivals pick rates

This information is accurate as of season zero on Jan. 6, 2025. The below pick rates are across all ranks.

Most-played Vanguards in Marvel Rivals

Doctor Strange in stylized shot with hero name for the Marvel Rivals hero menu
Keep an eye out for those portals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Competitive play

Hero and rankPick RateWin Rate
1. Doctor Strange19.29%50.79%
2. Peni Parker18.00%53.05%
3. Venom14.65%47.56%
4. Thor12.52%52.65%
5. Groot11.99%48.84%

The Sorcerer Supreme reigned supreme in season zero for pick rate, but fell short in win rate. That honor went to Peni Parker and her minefields full of spider explosives that hold down objectives.

Quickplay

Hero and rankPick RateWin Rate
1. Venom19.09%49.20%
2. Peni Parker15.65%55.38%
3. Thor13.36%53.26%
4. Doctor Strange12.52%49.05%
5. Captain America10.33%52.24%

One of Marvel’s most popular villains, Venom was the most-picked tank in casual play by a wide margin, but Peni Parker led the way with a win rate of over 55 percent thanks to her ranged combat ability and crowd-control techniques.

Most-played Duelists in Marvel Rivals

Hela in Marvel Rivals in a red cosmetic.
Hel unleashed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Competitive play

Hero and rankPick RateWin Rate
1. Hela12.86%54.24%
2. Moon Knight9.53%46.35%
3. Psylocke9.20%51.68%
4. The Punisher8.68%46.47%
5. Hawkeye7.61%48.91%

This could come as a surprise to no one who has gotten used to hearing “HEL UNLEASHED!” in their Competitive games. Hela was both the most-picked and most successful Duelist hero in season zero.

Quickplay

Hero and rankPick RateWin Rate
1. The Punisher8.14%46.46%
2. Moon Knight8.05%47.52%
3. Iron Man7.69%49.06%
4. Scarlet Witch7.44%49.83%
5. Star-Lord7.20%48.68%

The Punisher, most likely due to his easy pick-up-and-play Call of Duty style of running and gunning, was the most-picked DPS character in Quickplay, but far from the winningest. That honor went to Hela again, with a 52.86 percent win rate.

Most-played Strategists in Marvel Rivals

Picture showing Cloak & Dagger using their abilities in Marvel Rivals.
These two can do a bit of both. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Competitive play

Hero and rankPick RateWin Rate
1. Luna Snow20.66%49.74%
2. Cloak and Dagger20.58%46.68%
3. Mantis19.77%55.20%
4. Jeff the Land Shark13.86%44.38%
5. Rocket Raccoon9.51%53.20%

Luna Snow’s dance moves and dank beats made her the most-picked hero in season zero, but her oftentimes support partner Mantis had the best win rate for healers at over 55 percent.

Quickplay

Hero and rankPick RateWin Rate
1. Jeff the Land Shark21.18%45.39%
2. Cloak and Dagger18.81%50.20%
3. Mantis15.75%56.03%
4. Luna Snow15.48%50.31%
5. Rocket Raccoon10.48%50.96%

Casual players can’t get enough of Jeff the Landshark in Quickplay, with his 21.18 percent pick rate leading all Strategists. But Mantis, again, had the highest win rate, coming in at over 56 percent successful.

This article will be updated periodically with new pick rate information. For full hero pick rate stats, including rank distribution, and more, check out the Marvel Rivals website.

