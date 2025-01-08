All Marvel Rivals pick rates – Most popular heroes in Competitive, Quickplay, and more

Like all hero shooters, Marvel Rivals play rates depends on that specific patch, where some heroes are overtuned and others aren’t worth playing just yet.

Recommended Videos

With each passing update, Marvel Rivals tunes heroes with nerfs and buffs to help bring them in line with others in their class in an effort to make the game as balanced as possible while also retaining its fun factor.

Below, we have a sampling of the most-picked and most-played heroes in both Marvel Rivals’ Competitive play and Quickplay for the most recent recorded period in season zero.

Marvel Rivals pick rates

heads up! This information is accurate as of season zero on Jan. 6, 2025. The below pick rates are across all ranks.

Most-played Vanguards in Marvel Rivals

Keep an eye out for those portals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Competitive play

Hero and rank Pick Rate Win Rate 1. Doctor Strange 19.29% 50.79% 2. Peni Parker 18.00% 53.05% 3. Venom 14.65% 47.56% 4. Thor 12.52% 52.65% 5. Groot 11.99% 48.84%

The Sorcerer Supreme reigned supreme in season zero for pick rate, but fell short in win rate. That honor went to Peni Parker and her minefields full of spider explosives that hold down objectives.

Quickplay

Hero and rank Pick Rate Win Rate 1. Venom 19.09% 49.20% 2. Peni Parker 15.65% 55.38% 3. Thor 13.36% 53.26% 4. Doctor Strange 12.52% 49.05% 5. Captain America 10.33% 52.24%

One of Marvel’s most popular villains, Venom was the most-picked tank in casual play by a wide margin, but Peni Parker led the way with a win rate of over 55 percent thanks to her ranged combat ability and crowd-control techniques.

Most-played Duelists in Marvel Rivals

Hel unleashed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Competitive play

Hero and rank Pick Rate Win Rate 1. Hela 12.86% 54.24% 2. Moon Knight 9.53% 46.35% 3. Psylocke 9.20% 51.68% 4. The Punisher 8.68% 46.47% 5. Hawkeye 7.61% 48.91%

This could come as a surprise to no one who has gotten used to hearing “HEL UNLEASHED!” in their Competitive games. Hela was both the most-picked and most successful Duelist hero in season zero.

Quickplay

Hero and rank Pick Rate Win Rate 1. The Punisher 8.14% 46.46% 2. Moon Knight 8.05% 47.52% 3. Iron Man 7.69% 49.06% 4. Scarlet Witch 7.44% 49.83% 5. Star-Lord 7.20% 48.68%

The Punisher, most likely due to his easy pick-up-and-play Call of Duty style of running and gunning, was the most-picked DPS character in Quickplay, but far from the winningest. That honor went to Hela again, with a 52.86 percent win rate.

Most-played Strategists in Marvel Rivals

These two can do a bit of both. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Competitive play

Hero and rank Pick Rate Win Rate 1. Luna Snow 20.66% 49.74% 2. Cloak and Dagger 20.58% 46.68% 3. Mantis 19.77% 55.20% 4. Jeff the Land Shark 13.86% 44.38% 5. Rocket Raccoon 9.51% 53.20%

Luna Snow’s dance moves and dank beats made her the most-picked hero in season zero, but her oftentimes support partner Mantis had the best win rate for healers at over 55 percent.

Quickplay

Hero and rank Pick Rate Win Rate 1. Jeff the Land Shark 21.18% 45.39% 2. Cloak and Dagger 18.81% 50.20% 3. Mantis 15.75% 56.03% 4. Luna Snow 15.48% 50.31% 5. Rocket Raccoon 10.48% 50.96%

Casual players can’t get enough of Jeff the Landshark in Quickplay, with his 21.18 percent pick rate leading all Strategists. But Mantis, again, had the highest win rate, coming in at over 56 percent successful.

This article will be updated periodically with new pick rate information. For full hero pick rate stats, including rank distribution, and more, check out the Marvel Rivals website.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy