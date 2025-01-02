When will the Fantastic Four come to Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals already has a very impressive roster of over 30 playable characters, but this collection is set to grow with additional recruits arriving each season. The Fantastic Four are some of the first new characters to join this lineup.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for new characters to play, this fantastic team of four presents several new gameplay opportunities. To ensure you’re ready to start fighting with them as soon as possible, you need to know when the Fantastic Four are coming to Marvel Rivals.

When are the Fantastic Four coming to Marvel Rivals?

The Fantastic Four are joining an elite roster of recruits. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Fantastic Four are currently believed to be arriving in Marvel Rivals with the speculated launch of Season One on Jan. 9 or 10 depending on where you live. The Executive Producer for the game said the team will be “kicking off” Season One with a “fantastic” lineup when these characters were first unveiled, so all four members seem to be dropping right away when the new season begins.

A launch date for Season One hasn’t officially been shared, but the current battle pass ends on this date, which means new content will likely arrive to replace it as soon as it does. A trailer teasing the arrival of the Fantastic Four will air on Jan. 6, so we’ll likely learn more about their abilities and the official launch date when it does.

The first teaser for these four characters features The Thing, Invisible Woman, and Mister Fantastic sitting in a flying car while the Human Torch is hovering in the air near them. The Baxter Building where these four characters can frequently be found is also right behind the group. Since this isn’t an area we can currently visit, this teaser might also be hinting at the arrival of the New York map that was previously leaked.

Get ready to welcome Marvel’s First family in Marvel Rivals. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. Be there. #MarvelRivals #FantasticFour #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/4Cjh9mXSi3 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 2, 2025

Season One is the first new season we’ve seen, so we won’t know exactly how new characters are added until it’s released, but these four at least seem to be part of the starting lineup. There are lots of other characters speculated to be released in this season too like Ultron, Jean Grey, and Emma Frost, so there might be even more characters available to play alongside them.

What roles do the Fantastic Four have in Marvel Rivals?

The roles of all the Fantastic Four members haven’t been officially confirmed yet, but several reputable members of the leak community have shared their alleged skillsets. Mister Fantastic and Human Torch are believed to be Duelists, The Thing is thought to be a Vanguard, and Invisible Woman is speculated to be a Strategist, although no official leaks for her role have been shared so far.

These roles aren’t official, but they do line up well with the powers of each character which makes them fairly likely. The leakers sharing this information have very solid track records and have accurately leaked other game details like the Lunar New Year skins and the Winter Celebration event, so they’re fairly trustworthy sources for this information.

While you wait for the Fantastic Four to arrive, there are plenty of other tasks you can work on like finding Celestial Codex, acquiring all free skins, and completing all Entangled Moments Season One missions. You also might consider learning the best Team-ups and best counters for each character so you can be ready to tackle any combat situation you come across.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy