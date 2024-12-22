Where to find Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals

So you’re looking for the Celestial Codex to earn the right to call yourself the Chrono-Explorer in Marvel Rivals? Well, be prepared to go through the wringer to find it.

Recommended Videos

Knowing that this strange mass appears exclusively on Klyntar, I spent hours painstakingly playing through dozens of matches, all while keeping my fingers tightly crossed that this map would eventually come around. To give you an estimation of how long it’ll take for you to complete this challenge, I saw this map three times while playing for five hours. Worst of all, when it eventually hit the rotation, I joined in the final 30 seconds of the match and was in agony until Klyntar reappeared.

Managing the trials and tribulations of quickplay, I thought the time would never come to enter the Klyntar spawn and look at the Celestial Codex with my own eyes. But alas, I found it, and so here is our guide on where to find and unlock the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: Celestial Codex location

How long will it take you to get into Klyntar? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located on Klyntar, the Celestial Codex appears at the attackers’ spawn point. While this suggests that you must be on the attacking side when you join the match, you can enter this area once the spawn point switches. This happens when the attackers win the first objective. This may look like you’re throwing the match to your teammates as you’re purposely running away from the objective and venturing out into the enemies’ original spawn like a tourist, but it’s essential to finding the Celestial Codex. We recommend picking someone with quick mobility, like Mantis, Jeff, or Spider-Man. This was,y you’re not out of the fight for too long if you’re meant to defend that round.

Hold “T” or press left on D-pad to bring up your spray wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Celestial Codex is located at the back of the attack spawn point. You mustn’t use your spray before the match starts; otherwise, this won’t count towards your achievements. Instead, wait for the match to start, regardless of whether you’re defending or attacking. Then, use any spray of your choosing and set it on the ground directly in front of the Celestial Codex. I believe you have to either spray the platform it is hovering above or the console in front of it. We don’t recommend spraying the mass itself. When in doubt, spray multiple times across different placements so you don’t have to wait another millennium for this map to come back around.

This may be your last visit for a while, so be sure to spray near and around the Codex when the match starts.

This Achievement is only obtained in quickplay. Neither custom games nor competitive will count towards collecting a new Title, meaning you will have wasted your time if you completed all previous steps. You must finish the match after spraying the area near the Celestial Codex. Leaving the match after correctly spraying near the Celestial Codex will not count in your achievements.

Thank goodness that’s over. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals: Celestial Codex use

The Celestial Codex has no real use aside from being a reward for completing the Chronoverse Saga. This item is part and parcel of the achievement list that includes an array of challenges. The one in question where you’re required to find the Klyntar Celestial Codex is the VENI VIDI V…? Accumulating Achievement Points rewards you with:

Celestial Codex (Collectible)

(Collectible) Spider-Totem (Collectible)

(Collectible) Thread of Fate (Collectible)

(Collectible) Hive Statue (Collectible)

(Collectible) Chrono-Explorer (Title)

You can alter your Title at the Customize menu under your Career once Chronoverse Saga is complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy