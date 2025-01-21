Marvel Rivals’ Spring Festival event celebrates Chinese New Year in fun ways, including a free skin for one of the game’s most fun Duelist heroes.

In Chinese culture, the Dancing Lion is a staple of Chinese New Year celebrations. The large, boisterous puppets can be seen dancing through the streets while being puppeted by two or more dancers beneath them, and that’s where the inspiration for Marvel Rivals’ new skins comes from.

Star-Lord is getting a free skin that can be unlocked in the event, and skins for Iron Fist and Black Widow are also confirmed for the festivities, along with a soccer-like limited-time mode, a customizable gallery card, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get the free Star-Lord skin in Marvel Rivals’ Spring Festival event.

How to get a free Star-Lord skin in Marvel Rivals

You could call this skin legendary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn the Spring Festival Star-Lord skin in Marvel Rivals for free simply by playing during the Spring Festival event, which begins on Jan. 23 at 3am CT. The exact details of how to earn the skin are unknown at this time, but will likely require participating in the event and its limited-time mode, Clash of Dancing Lions.

Spring Festival is expected to be similar to the Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival event from December, which required playing in the limited-time mode to unlock rewards and customize a gallery card. Unlocking the skin, and likely also the Star-Lord nameplate, will probably follow the same pattern.

Each day during Spring Festival, there will be challenges for players to complete to earn currency towards customizing the gallery card and unlocking rewards within, including the Star-Lord skin. The skins for Iron Fist and Black Widow, however, will most likely be found in the store and require Units to be purchased.

With his new festive skin, Star-Lord is adorned in a costume that pays homage to the Dancing Lions, including a glowing lion mask, a blonde lion mane, golden lion claws on his boots, and even lion hairs on his dual pistols that he uses to scream “LEGENDAAARYYYY” when he ults on your team and proceeds to get zero kills.

🌟 HERE COME THE DANCING LIONS! AND THEIR CLASH! 🌟



Marvel Rivals is welcoming the joyous Spring Festival, and you're invited to join the celebration!



What awaits you this Spring Festival?

🌟 New Limited-Time Game Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

🎊 A Gallery Card… pic.twitter.com/Uvy8BwfqIl — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 21, 2025

The Star-Lord skin will be available to earn during the duration of Spring Festival—which is currently unknown, but will likely last at least two weeks, if not more—and earning it will require logging in and finishing challenges on multiple days throughout.

This article will be updated with more information on how to unlock the Star-Lord skin once Spring Festival goes live on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3am CT.

