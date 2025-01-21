Marvel Rivals keeps the content coming with free Star-Lord skin and more in Spring Festival event 

Marvel Rivals’ hot start to 2025 will continue with a seasonal event this week called Spring Festival.

The Lunar New Year-themed event for Marvel Rivals features Dancing Lion skins for three heroes, including one free skin, other unique rewards, a gallery card with customization, and a soccer-like limited time game mode called Clash of Dancing Lions.

🌟 HERE COME THE DANCING LIONS! AND THEIR CLASH! 🌟



Marvel Rivals is welcoming the joyous Spring Festival, and you're invited to join the celebration!



What awaits you this Spring Festival?

🌟 New Limited-Time Game Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

🎊 A Gallery Card… pic.twitter.com/Uvy8BwfqIl — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 21, 2025

It’s the game’s second seasonal event following Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, and the second in as many months. One of the three skins, a new Dancing Lion skin for Star-Lord, will be earnable for free via playing in the event, while two more skins for Iron Fist and Black Widow look destined for the store. There will also be a Star-Lord nameplate to earn as well.

The skins all are themed around the lion dance, which is a traditional dance in Chinese culture that features dancers puppeting large lion costumes and dancing through the streets, especially to celebrate Chinese New Year.

In Clash of Dancing Lions, the mode looks like a cross between soccer and European handball (and Overwatch‘s Lucioball, to be honest). It seems like a three-vs-three mode featuring the above three heroes, with one ball that players must possess and then carry through a goal to score points.

The heroes seem to have limited abilities they can use to knock the ball from enemies and pick it up themselves, as seen in the trailer posted by NetEase above. If this event is similar to Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, earning rewards will require playing the unique mode, and since it also has a gallery card that can be customized, it seems as though NetEase’s formula for seasonal events is taking shape as such.

Marvel Rivals’ Spring Festival begins on Jan. 23 at 3am CT, but an end date for the event was not yet announced.

