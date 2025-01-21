Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Marvel Rivals spring festival skins for Iron Fist and Star-Lord
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals keeps the content coming with free Star-Lord skin and more in Spring Festival event 

Lunar New Year brings skins, a limited time mode, and more
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 11:20 am

Marvel Rivals’ hot start to 2025 will continue with a seasonal event this week called Spring Festival.

Recommended Videos

The Lunar New Year-themed event for Marvel Rivals features Dancing Lion skins for three heroes, including one free skin, other unique rewards, a gallery card with customization, and a soccer-like limited time game mode called Clash of Dancing Lions.

It’s the game’s second seasonal event following Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, and the second in as many months. One of the three skins, a new Dancing Lion skin for Star-Lord, will be earnable for free via playing in the event, while two more skins for Iron Fist and Black Widow look destined for the store. There will also be a Star-Lord nameplate to earn as well.

The skins all are themed around the lion dance, which is a traditional dance in Chinese culture that features dancers puppeting large lion costumes and dancing through the streets, especially to celebrate Chinese New Year.

In Clash of Dancing Lions, the mode looks like a cross between soccer and European handball (and Overwatch‘s Lucioball, to be honest). It seems like a three-vs-three mode featuring the above three heroes, with one ball that players must possess and then carry through a goal to score points.

The heroes seem to have limited abilities they can use to knock the ball from enemies and pick it up themselves, as seen in the trailer posted by NetEase above. If this event is similar to Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, earning rewards will require playing the unique mode, and since it also has a gallery card that can be customized, it seems as though NetEase’s formula for seasonal events is taking shape as such.

Marvel Rivals’ Spring Festival begins on Jan. 23 at 3am CT, but an end date for the event was not yet announced.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter