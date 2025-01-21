Marvel Rivals players speculate Thanos’ arrival could bring another team-wipe ultimate

If you thought Jeff’s ultimate in Marvel Rivals is obnoxious to play against, you might be in for a nasty surprise with Thanos’ arrival in the game, which could be soon considering the developer’s aim to release two heroes a season.

One Reddit thread has Marvel Rivals players considering the world where Thanos makes his way into the game—and if so, if he would have access to his iconic snap of the Infinity Gauntlet, eliminating half of the players in the match and making way for another team-wipe ultimate in the game similar to Jeff.

The reality of your ranked matches could just change with a simple Thanos snap. Image via Marvel

“Thanos will wait for most of his team to be wiped out and while his entire team is respawning, he snaps, effectively guaranteeing at least 3 enemy kills,” one player said, adding a strategic angle to the ultimate which looks pretty good. If such a powerful ultimate has a downside, it’s that it can potentially kill your allies, which could be used for sabotage.

Given his strengths in comics and movies, he could also be turned into a Vanguard if not a Duelist, and use his strength to help his team. Fortnite has already brought a simpler version of him into a game in an LTM, but Netease could also bring the comic version to Marvel Rivals and introduce a new look to the supervillain which fits his role.

Thanos’ quest to get all the Infinity Stones in the MCU films could also translate into his abilities. Each kill could give him a stone he could use to amplify the ultimate’s effect. Meanwhile, to counter him, a team wipe could be countered by someone like Adam Warlock, who instantly brings back all his lost allies with his own ultimate.

While some players are thrilled with this possible addition as it’ll add a perfect counter to Jeff, some people are worried about the game’s balance. However, if the developer’s philosophy of having fun over having perfect balance in the game stays true, then we could see something over the top with the Mad Titan’s kit in the future.

Introducing Thanos would also open the door for other iconic Marvel characters from the MCU, such as Gamora and Nebula, which would be perfect for a Team-up ability with them. There’s also a variety of fresh and fun villains such as Ebony Maw, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, and Corvus Glaive who could make a grand entrance to the game with the right kits.

Thanos is already the best-known villain in the MCU, so it should be about time Marvel Rivals brings him to the game.

