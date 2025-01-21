A new seasonal event comes with a new update in Marvel Rivals, featuring patch notes for players to pore over as they await their time to enter the servers once more.

The Spring Festival event kicks off on Jan. 23, featuring a Chinese New Year theme and seasonal activities like a new game mode, a free skin to unlock, and more. Before the event begins, though, Marvel Rivals has introduced the new patch to download beforehand that goes with it.

The limited time mode, inspired by a cross between Rocket League and Overwatch‘s Lucioball is the highlight of the event, which celebrates with cool aesthetics and more. It’s Rivals’ second seasonal event in as many months since the game launched in the beginning of December.

Here’s all that’s new and different in Marvel Rivals Jan. 22 patch for Spring Festival.

Marvel Rivals patch notes: Jan. 22, 2025

Celebration time. Image via NetEase Games

For Spring Festival, the new “Fortune & Colors” event will begin on Jan. 23 at 3am CT, but the patch download comes a full 24 hours prior on Jan. 22 at the same time.

The highlights of Spring Festival include the new soccer-like mode Clash of Dancing Lions, where Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow compete in Wakanda’s World Arena. Players can use abilities to grab a ball and run into a goal to score, or attack enemies and steal it from them to do the same.

Three new costumes all are a part of the festivities, all themed around the Dancing Lion aesthetic. Lion’s Heartbeat Black Widow and Lion’s Gaze Iron Fist will enter the store on Jan. 23 and be available until Feb. 14, while Lion’s Mane Star-Lord will be earnable for free during the event.

Just like the Winter Festival event featuring Jeff the Land Shark, Spring Festival also has a commemorative gallery card to upgrade and decorate. Complete event challenges to earn “Danqing,” a a magical dye, that can be used to “fill a vibrant illustration with color, and once it’s beautifully framed, you’ll receive an auspicious Gallery Card as a memento of this unforgettable event.”

The update also features several adjustments and bug fixes, such as optimization to allow players to select their own alternate names while using streamer mode, a seasonal dropdown menu to the leaderboard for access to rankings, and improvement to the Career page by allowing players to view historical season rank information.

Black Widow in her Lion’s Heartbeat costume. Image via NetEase Games

Unfortunately, NetEase did not announce any balancing changes for heroes within this update. This may mean that balance passes will have to wait for new seasons, which are said to occur every three months or so, allowing ample time for metas to take shape without many changes in between.

A variety of bug fixes are included in the update, including issues related to destructible environments, a variety of problems where players could get stuck within the map, and “several Reverse-Destruction performance issues after destruction repaired in Empire of Eternal Night maps.”

Even more bug fixes are on deck for heroes such as Hawkeye, Wolverine, Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic, Namor, Storm, Magik, Peni Parker, Loki, and some others, along with a couple of console-specific issues that have since been taken care of.

For the full list of patch notes and bug fixes coming in the Jan. 22 update, visit the Marvel Rivals website.

