Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Storm Ivory Breeze costume in Marvel Rivals shown in the inspection page.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

All Marvel Rivals achievements and rewards

Tick them off.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:02 pm

Marvel Rivals has plenty to provide and achievement-hunters will be licking their lips at the challenges because there are over 100 in-game achievements to earn. We’ve got all the details on the tasks at hand and the rewards provided.

Recommended Videos

With a stacked roster of 33 characters at launch, Marvel Rivals is here to stay and provides an adventure across the multiverse. While many characters will be familiar, some may have different looks from what you are accustomed to—although you can customize them with Costumes.

Achievements are just one of the ways to earn rewards in Marvel Rivals, including cosmetics, and we’ve got a full list of them all here, as well as the rewards available.

All achievements and rewards in Marvel Rivals

An example of rewards available by completing achievements in Marvel Rivals.
Plenty of goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four sections of achievements at launch in Marvel Rivals, providing varying challenges and separate rewards. Completing a challenge provides Achievement Points, which you accumulate to collect rewards in each section.

Achievement Points do not cross over, so unlocking earning 40 Achievement Points from the Galacta’s Guide section will only provide the first reward there and not for Rivalry Rising, for example.

We’ve got all the achievements, how to unlock them, and all the rewards up for grabs below.

Galacta’s Guide

The Galacta’s Guide section of achievements in Marvel Rivals serves as an introduction to the game, highlighting certain features, reading character pages, and the like. Most of these can be earned without too much effort, though some will require spending a lot of time in the menus.

NameRequirementReward (Achievement Points)
Hello, World!Send your first message in the chat.5
Now THAT’s a Party!Add 20 friends5
You Do YouUse the customizable wheel once5
Window DressingSwitch up five different nameplates5
Member When…?Relive a Highlight in your Career5
Self MadeEarn 3,000 Chrono Tokens10
Dooms’ RiseUnlock all Dooms’ Rise gallery cards10
Challenge Accepted!Complete 20 missions10
Rising StarReach level 2010
Heroic HonorRead 33 hero stories20
Always on DutyUnlock five Hero costumes20
Multiversal VeteransRaise the Proficiency of two heroes to Captain20
Sticking AroundLog in for 30 days20
What a Team-Up!Read 15 Team-Up stories20
  • 40 Achievement Points: 200x Chrono Tokens
  • 80 Achievement Points: Your Biggest Fan – Gallery Card
  • 120 Achievement Points – No One Rivals Doom Nameplate
  • 160 Achievement Points – Galacta’s Favorite Title

Rivalry Rising

The Rivalry Rising set of achievements is tied to long-term progression, ranging from basic tasks you are likely to complete in a single match to others that will unlock over time—like reaching Rank Gold in Competitive or winning 100 matches.

NameRequirementReward (Achievement Points)
Thumbs UpUpvote one player5
Onslaught!Land a 3-player KO streak5
On Fire!Win three consecutive matches in Quick Match5
Heating Up!Take down 50 AI enemies in Practice VS. AI5
Master of ModesComplete one Arcade match5
Assemble!Team up with a friend for a match5
Ring MasterRank Gold or higher in Competitive mode10
All Eyes on Me!Score MVP five times10
Here to RepresentJoin a Tournament match with your faction10
Inevitable!Win 100 matches10
  • 40 Achievement Points – 200 Chrono Tokens
  • 80 Achievement Points – Rising Rival

Heroic Journey

The Star-Lord Jovial Star costume locked in a selection screen.
Work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals focus on completing tasks with specific characters, often requiring teaming up with another specified character. While some will likely unlock just by playing, others may require recruiting a friend to help you.

NameRequirementReward (Achievement Points)
Puny God!As Monster Hulk, slam an enemy Loki with World Breaker5
Vengeance & GloryAs the Punish, partner with Captain America to land one KO5
No Love LostAs Storm, partner with Black Panther to land one KO5
Brotherly LoveAs Loki, assist Thor in landing one KO5
Inner StrengthAs Doctor Strange, knock out the Hulk’s soul with Eye of Agamotto5
Psychic SistersAs Mantis, assist Psylocke in landing one KO5
Arrow’s BiteAs Hawkeye, partner with Black Widow to land one KO5
Like Old TimesAs Captain America, partner with Winter Soldier to land one KO5
Rodent RampageAs Rocket Raccoon, assist Squirrel Girl in landing one KO5
RagnarokedAs Hela, partner with Loki to take down an enemy Thor5
Street Justice!As Cloak & Dagger, assist Spider-Man in landing one KO5
Clash of KingsAs Black Panther, take down an enemy Namor5
Tree TalkAs Groot, issue a ping and receive a response from allies5
Master and ApprenticeAs Magik, partner with Doctor Strange to land one KO5
Moonlit HelAs Moon Knight, partner with Hela to land 1 KO5
Frozen FathomsAs Luna Snow, freeze an enemy Namor with Absolute Zero5
Stark Fan Club FounderAs Squirrel Girl, partner with Iron Man to land one KO5
Red ReunionAs Black Widow, partner with Winter Soldier to land one KO5
Beard Bros!As Iron Man, partner with Doctor Strange to land one KO5
Broken BondAs Venom, take down an enemy Spider-Man5
Web, White, and BlueAs Spider-Man, partner with Captain America to land one KO5
House of MAs Magneto, partner with Scarlet Witch to land one KO5
Shattered RealityAs Scarlet Witch, take down an enemy Scarlet Witch5
The Odinson Returns!As Thor, take down an enemy Loki5
Brothers in ArmsAs Winter Soldier, land one KO with an assist from Rocket Raccoon5
Spider-FightersAs Peni Parker, partner with Spider-Man to land one KO5
A Better PlanAs Star-Lord, issue the “Fall Back!” ping three times5
Getting ChummyAs Namor, land one KO with an assist from Jeff the Land Shark5
King in GoldAs Adam Warlock, take down an enemy Venom5
Wanna Make a Snow Shark?As Jeff the Land Shark, partner with Luna Snow to land one KO5
Jian and KatanaAs Psylocke, partner with Iron Fist to land one KO5
Learn THIS, bub!As Wolverine, take down an enemy Magneto5
The New Agents of AtlasAs Iron Fist, land one KO with an assist from Luna Snow5
Smart Is New SmashAs Bruce Banner, land one KO within three seconds of calming down from the Hulk to Banner10
Smoke ScreenAs the Punisher, land three KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game10
To Me, My X-Men!As Storm, assist X-Men members 10 times10
God of TreacheryAs Loki, land one KO by stabbing from behind10
Perilous PortalAs Doctor Strange, land one terrain KO with the Portal10
Victory in BloomAs Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe10
West Coast, Best CoastAs Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs10
Justice for All!As Captain America, land three KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge10
Go Get ‘Em, GuardiansAs Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members five times10
Terror of the Ten RealmsAs Hela, land a 3-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path10
Symphony of Light and DarkAs Cloak & Dagger, assist allies in achieving a team wipe10
King of the DeadAs Black Panther, land a 3-player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia10
Vicious VinesAs Groot, imprison four enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison10
Demon’s RoarAs Magik, land 3 KOs within a single transformation into Darkchild10
Punishment of the MoonAs Moon Knight, hit four enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu10
Multiverse TourAs Luna Snow, complete a match on five maps with different themes10
“Ahhh, those tiny claws!”As Squirrel Girl, land three KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami10
Deadly BitesAs Black Widow, land three KOs with critical hits in a single match10
Flawless DesignAs Iron Man, hit four enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon10
Grip of HungerAs Venom, snare four enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion10
Spider-Sense Tingling!As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack10
Homo SuperiorAs Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times10
No More MutantsAs Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times10
Divine JusticeAs Thor, strike down four enemies with a single use of God of Thunder10
Arm RaceAs Winter Soldier, land three KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact10
Watch Your Step!As Peni Parker, blast three enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine10
Vengeance for the Milano!As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy10
Aquatic AssaultAs Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game10
Family TiesAs Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with three allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy10
Snack Attack!As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow four enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff!10
Way of the ButterflyAs Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match10
Rage UncagedAs Wolverine, land three KOs with a single use of Last Stand10
Might of FuxiAs Iron Fist, land three KOs with a single use of Living Chi10
  • 40 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 80 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 120 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 160 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 200 Achievement Points: Storm Ivory Breeze Costume
  • 240 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 280 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 320 Achievement Points: 100 Units
  • 360 Achievement Points: 200 Units
  • 400 Achievement Points: Star-Lord Jovial Star Costume
  • 440 Achievement Points: 200 Units
  • 480 Achievement Points: Heroic Ally Title

Chronoverse Saga

The Chronoverse Saga achievements in Marvel Rivals are tied to specific maps, requiring you to interact with specific areas, achieve objectives, or destroy parts of the environment. The majority of these will be unlocked just by progressing through the game.

NameRequirementReward (Achievement Points)
Spore SportShatter 50 Symbiote Spores in Kylntar5
VENI VIDI V…? Spray one time toward the Celestial Codex in Klyntar5
We Are Safe… For NowStop Knull’s Essence from going underground in Klyntar5
Explosive SendoffDeliver Knull’s Essence underground in Klyntar5
Shero of WakandaListen to General Okoye’s message in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Mind PalaceListen to Shuri’s findings in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Spreading DarknessStop Bast, the Panther God, from returning to her rightful place in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Knowledge of SinActivate the Vibrani-Chronovium force field stabilizer in the Imperial Institute of Science of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Mystical PowerUnleash the spiritual energy of the Heart-Shaped Herb in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Scientific StrengthAdvance the Vibrani-Chronovium research in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Divine House DividedListen to the chat between K’Liluna and Bast in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Wakanda ForeverPurify Bast, the Panther God, in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda5
Let Her Speak!Chat with Spider-Zero in the Mech Lab of Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands5
As You WishHelp the Master Weaver repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 20995
All or Nothing!Help Spider-Zero repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 20995
Tough BusinessListen to the Fujikawa Mall’s uniform and broadcast in Tokyo 20995
Public RelationsListen to Stark-Fujikawa’s promo broadcast in Tokyo 20995
Eye WitnessListen to Public Eye’s internal comms in Tokyo 20995
Whispers from the WebListen to Spider-Zero’s holographic message in Tokyo 20995
Halfway DropoutHalt Spider-Zero’s advance to Budokan in Tokyo 20995
The Path to the Spiders’ NestsEscort Spider-Zero to Budokan in Tokyo 20995
Thor’s AllianceHelp Thor fight against Loki in Yggsgard5
Loki’s AccompliceHelp Loki maintain his rule in Yggsgard5
Histrionic PerfectionUse one emote on the throne in Yggsgard5
Illusive TruthShatter the deception and unveil the mural’s truth in the Throne Room of Yggsgard5
Tyrant TumblesShatter the Loki statue area in Yggsgard’s Bifrost Garden5
I Say Thee Nay!Safeguard the sapping device to wither Yggdrasill in Yggsgard5
For Asgard!Destroy the sapping device and save Yggdrasil in Yggsgard5
Wakey WakeyShatter one hibernation pod in the Super-Solider Factory of Hydra Charteris Base5
Call of the HiveOpen the Maveth Portal in Hydra Charteris Base5
Cut off One HeadDestroy the Hydra Charteris Base5
Not on My WatchShut down the production line of Super-Soldier Factory in Hydra Charteris Base5
Wide OpenBlast the protective barrier of Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base5
Enter the HydraActivate the entrance to Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base5
  • 40 Achievement Points: Celestial Codex Collectable
  • 80 Achievement Points: Spider-Totem Collectable
  • 120 Achievement Points: Thread of Fate Collectable
  • 140 Achievement Points: Hive Status Collectable
  • 160 Achievement Points: Chrono-Explorer Title
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv