All Marvel Rivals achievements and rewards

Marvel Rivals has plenty to provide and achievement-hunters will be licking their lips at the challenges because there are over 100 in-game achievements to earn. We’ve got all the details on the tasks at hand and the rewards provided.

With a stacked roster of 33 characters at launch, Marvel Rivals is here to stay and provides an adventure across the multiverse. While many characters will be familiar, some may have different looks from what you are accustomed to—although you can customize them with Costumes.

Achievements are just one of the ways to earn rewards in Marvel Rivals, including cosmetics, and we’ve got a full list of them all here, as well as the rewards available.

All achievements and rewards in Marvel Rivals

Plenty of goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four sections of achievements at launch in Marvel Rivals, providing varying challenges and separate rewards. Completing a challenge provides Achievement Points, which you accumulate to collect rewards in each section.

Achievement Points do not cross over, so unlocking earning 40 Achievement Points from the Galacta’s Guide section will only provide the first reward there and not for Rivalry Rising, for example.

We’ve got all the achievements, how to unlock them, and all the rewards up for grabs below.

Galacta’s Guide

The Galacta’s Guide section of achievements in Marvel Rivals serves as an introduction to the game, highlighting certain features, reading character pages, and the like. Most of these can be earned without too much effort, though some will require spending a lot of time in the menus.

Name Requirement Reward (Achievement Points) Hello, World! Send your first message in the chat. 5 Now THAT’s a Party! Add 20 friends 5 You Do You Use the customizable wheel once 5 Window Dressing Switch up five different nameplates 5 Member When…? Relive a Highlight in your Career 5 Self Made Earn 3,000 Chrono Tokens 10 Dooms’ Rise Unlock all Dooms’ Rise gallery cards 10 Challenge Accepted! Complete 20 missions 10 Rising Star Reach level 20 10 Heroic Honor Read 33 hero stories 20 Always on Duty Unlock five Hero costumes 20 Multiversal Veterans Raise the Proficiency of two heroes to Captain 20 Sticking Around Log in for 30 days 20 What a Team-Up! Read 15 Team-Up stories 20

40 Achievement Points: 200x Chrono Tokens

80 Achievement Points: Your Biggest Fan – Gallery Card

120 Achievement Points – No One Rivals Doom Nameplate

160 Achievement Points – Galacta’s Favorite Title

Rivalry Rising

The Rivalry Rising set of achievements is tied to long-term progression, ranging from basic tasks you are likely to complete in a single match to others that will unlock over time—like reaching Rank Gold in Competitive or winning 100 matches.

Name Requirement Reward (Achievement Points) Thumbs Up Upvote one player 5 Onslaught! Land a 3-player KO streak 5 On Fire! Win three consecutive matches in Quick Match 5 Heating Up! Take down 50 AI enemies in Practice VS. AI 5 Master of Modes Complete one Arcade match 5 Assemble! Team up with a friend for a match 5 Ring Master Rank Gold or higher in Competitive mode 10 All Eyes on Me! Score MVP five times 10 Here to Represent Join a Tournament match with your faction 10 Inevitable! Win 100 matches 10

40 Achievement Points – 200 Chrono Tokens

80 Achievement Points – Rising Rival

Heroic Journey

Work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals focus on completing tasks with specific characters, often requiring teaming up with another specified character. While some will likely unlock just by playing, others may require recruiting a friend to help you.

Name Requirement Reward (Achievement Points) Puny God! As Monster Hulk, slam an enemy Loki with World Breaker 5 Vengeance & Glory As the Punish, partner with Captain America to land one KO 5 No Love Lost As Storm, partner with Black Panther to land one KO 5 Brotherly Love As Loki, assist Thor in landing one KO 5 Inner Strength As Doctor Strange, knock out the Hulk’s soul with Eye of Agamotto 5 Psychic Sisters As Mantis, assist Psylocke in landing one KO 5 Arrow’s Bite As Hawkeye, partner with Black Widow to land one KO 5 Like Old Times As Captain America, partner with Winter Soldier to land one KO 5 Rodent Rampage As Rocket Raccoon, assist Squirrel Girl in landing one KO 5 Ragnaroked As Hela, partner with Loki to take down an enemy Thor 5 Street Justice! As Cloak & Dagger, assist Spider-Man in landing one KO 5 Clash of Kings As Black Panther, take down an enemy Namor 5 Tree Talk As Groot, issue a ping and receive a response from allies 5 Master and Apprentice As Magik, partner with Doctor Strange to land one KO 5 Moonlit Hel As Moon Knight, partner with Hela to land 1 KO 5 Frozen Fathoms As Luna Snow, freeze an enemy Namor with Absolute Zero 5 Stark Fan Club Founder As Squirrel Girl, partner with Iron Man to land one KO 5 Red Reunion As Black Widow, partner with Winter Soldier to land one KO 5 Beard Bros! As Iron Man, partner with Doctor Strange to land one KO 5 Broken Bond As Venom, take down an enemy Spider-Man 5 Web, White, and Blue As Spider-Man, partner with Captain America to land one KO 5 House of M As Magneto, partner with Scarlet Witch to land one KO 5 Shattered Reality As Scarlet Witch, take down an enemy Scarlet Witch 5 The Odinson Returns! As Thor, take down an enemy Loki 5 Brothers in Arms As Winter Soldier, land one KO with an assist from Rocket Raccoon 5 Spider-Fighters As Peni Parker, partner with Spider-Man to land one KO 5 A Better Plan As Star-Lord, issue the “Fall Back!” ping three times 5 Getting Chummy As Namor, land one KO with an assist from Jeff the Land Shark 5 King in Gold As Adam Warlock, take down an enemy Venom 5 Wanna Make a Snow Shark? As Jeff the Land Shark, partner with Luna Snow to land one KO 5 Jian and Katana As Psylocke, partner with Iron Fist to land one KO 5 Learn THIS, bub! As Wolverine, take down an enemy Magneto 5 The New Agents of Atlas As Iron Fist, land one KO with an assist from Luna Snow 5 Smart Is New Smash As Bruce Banner, land one KO within three seconds of calming down from the Hulk to Banner 10 Smoke Screen As the Punisher, land three KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game 10 To Me, My X-Men! As Storm, assist X-Men members 10 times 10 God of Treachery As Loki, land one KO by stabbing from behind 10 Perilous Portal As Doctor Strange, land one terrain KO with the Portal 10 Victory in Bloom As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe 10 West Coast, Best Coast As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs 10 Justice for All! As Captain America, land three KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge 10 Go Get ‘Em, Guardians As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members five times 10 Terror of the Ten Realms As Hela, land a 3-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path 10 Symphony of Light and Dark As Cloak & Dagger, assist allies in achieving a team wipe 10 King of the Dead As Black Panther, land a 3-player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia 10 Vicious Vines As Groot, imprison four enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison 10 Demon’s Roar As Magik, land 3 KOs within a single transformation into Darkchild 10 Punishment of the Moon As Moon Knight, hit four enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu 10 Multiverse Tour As Luna Snow, complete a match on five maps with different themes 10 “Ahhh, those tiny claws!” As Squirrel Girl, land three KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami 10 Deadly Bites As Black Widow, land three KOs with critical hits in a single match 10 Flawless Design As Iron Man, hit four enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon 10 Grip of Hunger As Venom, snare four enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion 10 Spider-Sense Tingling! As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack 10 Homo Superior As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times 10 No More Mutants As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times 10 Divine Justice As Thor, strike down four enemies with a single use of God of Thunder 10 Arm Race As Winter Soldier, land three KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact 10 Watch Your Step! As Peni Parker, blast three enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine 10 Vengeance for the Milano! As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy 10 Aquatic Assault As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game 10 Family Ties As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with three allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy 10 Snack Attack! As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow four enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff! 10 Way of the Butterfly As Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match 10 Rage Uncaged As Wolverine, land three KOs with a single use of Last Stand 10 Might of Fuxi As Iron Fist, land three KOs with a single use of Living Chi 10

40 Achievement Points: 100 Units

80 Achievement Points: 100 Units

120 Achievement Points: 100 Units

160 Achievement Points: 100 Units

200 Achievement Points: Storm Ivory Breeze Costume

240 Achievement Points: 100 Units

280 Achievement Points: 100 Units

320 Achievement Points: 100 Units

360 Achievement Points: 200 Units

400 Achievement Points: Star-Lord Jovial Star Costume

440 Achievement Points: 200 Units

480 Achievement Points: Heroic Ally Title

Chronoverse Saga

The Chronoverse Saga achievements in Marvel Rivals are tied to specific maps, requiring you to interact with specific areas, achieve objectives, or destroy parts of the environment. The majority of these will be unlocked just by progressing through the game.

Name Requirement Reward (Achievement Points) Spore Sport Shatter 50 Symbiote Spores in Kylntar 5 VENI VIDI V…? Spray one time toward the Celestial Codex in Klyntar 5 We Are Safe… For Now Stop Knull’s Essence from going underground in Klyntar 5 Explosive Sendoff Deliver Knull’s Essence underground in Klyntar 5 Shero of Wakanda Listen to General Okoye’s message in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Mind Palace Listen to Shuri’s findings in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Spreading Darkness Stop Bast, the Panther God, from returning to her rightful place in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Knowledge of Sin Activate the Vibrani-Chronovium force field stabilizer in the Imperial Institute of Science of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Mystical Power Unleash the spiritual energy of the Heart-Shaped Herb in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Scientific Strength Advance the Vibrani-Chronovium research in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Divine House Divided Listen to the chat between K’Liluna and Bast in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Wakanda Forever Purify Bast, the Panther God, in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda 5 Let Her Speak! Chat with Spider-Zero in the Mech Lab of Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands 5 As You Wish Help the Master Weaver repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 2099 5 All or Nothing! Help Spider-Zero repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 2099 5 Tough Business Listen to the Fujikawa Mall’s uniform and broadcast in Tokyo 2099 5 Public Relations Listen to Stark-Fujikawa’s promo broadcast in Tokyo 2099 5 Eye Witness Listen to Public Eye’s internal comms in Tokyo 2099 5 Whispers from the Web Listen to Spider-Zero’s holographic message in Tokyo 2099 5 Halfway Dropout Halt Spider-Zero’s advance to Budokan in Tokyo 2099 5 The Path to the Spiders’ Nests Escort Spider-Zero to Budokan in Tokyo 2099 5 Thor’s Alliance Help Thor fight against Loki in Yggsgard 5 Loki’s Accomplice Help Loki maintain his rule in Yggsgard 5 Histrionic Perfection Use one emote on the throne in Yggsgard 5 Illusive Truth Shatter the deception and unveil the mural’s truth in the Throne Room of Yggsgard 5 Tyrant Tumbles Shatter the Loki statue area in Yggsgard’s Bifrost Garden 5 I Say Thee Nay! Safeguard the sapping device to wither Yggdrasill in Yggsgard 5 For Asgard! Destroy the sapping device and save Yggdrasil in Yggsgard 5 Wakey Wakey Shatter one hibernation pod in the Super-Solider Factory of Hydra Charteris Base 5 Call of the Hive Open the Maveth Portal in Hydra Charteris Base 5 Cut off One Head Destroy the Hydra Charteris Base 5 Not on My Watch Shut down the production line of Super-Soldier Factory in Hydra Charteris Base 5 Wide Open Blast the protective barrier of Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base 5 Enter the Hydra Activate the entrance to Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base 5

40 Achievement Points: Celestial Codex Collectable

80 Achievement Points: Spider-Totem Collectable

120 Achievement Points: Thread of Fate Collectable

140 Achievement Points: Hive Status Collectable

160 Achievement Points: Chrono-Explorer Title

