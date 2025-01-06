Marvel Rivals season one brings the Fantastic Four and a vampire-infested New York map

What if Dracula and his army of vampires defeated Marvel heroes and took over New York? Marvel Rivals’ season one, Eternal Night, answers that question and more.

In a reveal trailer for the first season of the game, Marvel Rivals showed off the four new heroes coming to the game, and it’s none other than the Fantastic Four. What’s more, their designs look excellent—as has been the trend with original costumes made for the game.

They look fantastic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rumors say that Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) and his wife Susan Storm (Invisible Woman) will join the roster at season launch, with Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) being added later on, but more info on the season is expected this week. Mister Fantastic and Human Torch are rumored to be Duelists, while The Thing is set to be a Vanguard, and Invisible Woman will be a Strategist, according to data-mined info.

In the cinematic trailer, Marvel Rivals’ focus on a variety of different universes in the multiverse shows one where Dracula took over New York with his army of vampires, and the Fantastic Four are some of the only heroes left to take him on. The city is in ruins and Dracula is behind it all, along with Reed’s ultimate archenemy, Victor von Doom.

“Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages,” the season’s description reads. “Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures. With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science.”

The heroes and Empire of Eternal Night map have been gradually leaking over the course of the past few weeks and months, so their reveal is no surprise. But just one month after launch, the hero shooter’s roster is about to expand to 37 characters, with several more on the way throughout seasonal drops.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls – Begins on Jan 10, 2025, 1 AM PST



The Fantastic Four Join Marvel Rivals!



Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom… pic.twitter.com/n0tFV8m1gm — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 6, 2025

Marvel Rivals’ season one, Eternal Night, begins this Friday, Jan. 10 at 3am CT.

